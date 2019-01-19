Mueller Refutes BuzzFeed & BuzzFeed Has a Remarkable Response!

Special Counsel, Robert Mueller’s office issued a rare statement debunking the BuzzFeed story. That’s the story the Democrats thought was the smoking gun, and which BuzzFeed’s Editor-in-chief stood by.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” Mueller spokesman Peter Carr said in a statement.

Ben Smith stands by the story

Remarkably, Ben Smith, the Editor-in-Chief challenged Mueller to “make clear what he’s disputing.” It’s probably a ploy to get Mueller to release information. They have nothing.

In response to the statement tonight from the Special Counsel’s spokesman: We stand by our reporting and the sources who informed it, and we urge the Special Counsel to make clear what he’s disputing. — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 19, 2019

Listen to Hillary’s close friend and Michael Cohen’s lawyer Lanny Davis weasel out of neither confirming or debunking the story during the Chuck Todd interview clip below. This was shortly before Mueller released the statement.

Cohen has the right lawyer, they’re both liars. As the announcement came out from Mueller’s office, Lanny was still refusing to confirm or deny the accusation.

About halfway through the clip, Davis suggests the President has hitmen here or abroad. He must be confusing Trump for Hillary.

Then he says Michael Cohen is “trying to tell the truth.” [Because we all know he isn’t capable of it, but he’s trying really hard?]

Will someone explain to me how you TRY to tell the truth??? If he told the truth, Trump would be totally off the hook.

Listen to a real weasel trying to keep himself out of trouble on this link or watch the short clip below:

MSNBC/NBC couldn’t put up enough stories about this without questioning its credibility. There was story after story after story after story, and on and on. CNN had numerous stories depicting this as truth. Perhaps a suicide watch on MSNBC and CNN would be appropriate.

Why are there no repercussions for these people who post highly damaging stories with NO EVIDENCE!

DONALD JR. RESPONDED

THIS IS WHAT THE PRESIDENT RETWEETED

We called it. FAKE NEWS! “More Buzzfeed B.S.” https://t.co/aOIPJJu0vH — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2019

I told you all that the BuzzFeed story was nonsense. pic.twitter.com/gbTXPjpVtk — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 19, 2019

The entire premise of this story, which received wall-to-wall coverage, was based on “evidence” the reporters admitted they never even saw. Who could’ve predicted that the publishers of the phony dossier would get this wrong, too?https://t.co/enaIVvSNPu — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 19, 2019

This is just one of many fake news stories over the last several years. Sad so many journalists have lost their integrity. I hope @cnn and @msnbc step up and call this for what it is. https://t.co/LSrMYomaj3 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 19, 2019