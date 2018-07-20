Mueller Reportedly Gave Immunity to Podesta for the Same Crime Manafort Committed

If you doubt that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is out to get President Trump, just remember that, despite all Hillary Clinton has done, no one is investigating her. Judge Estes, the judge in the Paul Manafort case, came right out and accused Mueller of trying to pressure Manafort into turning on the President.

Mueller is also working with the New York Attorney General. The AG in New York is trying to make a case against the Trump Foundation and President Trump. That’s in spite of the fact that no one bothered to look into the Clinton pay-to-play Foundation.

Mueller hired Democrats and Hillary donors for his Russia investigative team, including the very disreputable Andrew Weissman.

But if this latest report is true, every American should be concerned.

Mueller is allegedly giving five people immunity to testify against Paul Manafort. One of the five is reported to be Tony Podesta. Podesta did exactly the same thing Manafort did, so why go only after Manafort?

Tucker Carlson said he confirmed the immunity deal with two separate and trusted sources. Hopefully. he’s wrong.

We cannot confirm this yet, but if true, it’s a serious violation of constitutional rights.

TONY PODESTA AND PAUL MANAFORT COMMITTED IDENTICAL CRIMES

Tony Podesta stepped down from his company The Podesta Group after the October 2017 announcement of the indictments against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates. Podesta’s company, which he led, was involved in the Manafort-Gates lobbying activities for Ukraine.

The lobbying firms, The Podesta Group and Mercury Public Affairs, are the unnamed companies in the grand jury indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, according to three sources with knowledge of the investigation, NBC News reported.

The Podesta Group and Mercury didn’t register as foreign agents at the time of the lobbying of Congress, but registered after the media reported it. Not registering, a violation of FARA, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, is a misdemeanor, but it is the basis for some of the charges against Manafort and Gates, especially the conspiracy charge.

Podesta claimed they didn’t register as foreign agents because they didn’t think they were lobbying for Ukraine but that was a lie. If Podesta lied to the feds, he should be in trouble.

According to the indictment, the lobbying firms were paid $2 million from offshore accounts controlled by Manafort. Also according to the indictment, the two companies were aware that they were lobbying on behalf of the Ukrainian government and worked with Manafort to conceal their foreign lobbying activities from the public.

This was reported by The Daily Caller, along with Podesta’s other ties to Manafort. They also reported on Podesta’s involvement in the Uranium One deal.

Tony Podesta, brother of John, Hillary’s campaign manager, founded the left-wing Podesta Group in 1988.

Their work included lobbying “multiple members of Congress and their staffs about Ukraine sanctions, the validity of Ukraine elections”.

They worked with a pro-Russia group but the group was working against Putin’s interests.

They were working for a Russia-tied political party, but they were trying to help Ukraine join the EU. In other words, they were working against Putin’s interests.

Podesta also failed to register their accounts which only go back to 2012. FARA violations warrant about six months in prison – that’s what Mueller is calling “conspiracy against the United States”. Read more about the charges from Andy McCarthy’s view at National Review Online.

We don’t have all the information yet and it’s hard to draw a conclusion. But there is reason to be concerned.

Currently, Paul Manafort has been imprisoned and kept in solitary.

So the Podesta immunity deal pretty much frames the Mueller job for what it is. Protecting the Clinton Foundation and all the Deep Statists who may have been involved seems to be the central work of the Obama holdovers in government. Now we now what was in those 30,000 emails… — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 20, 2018