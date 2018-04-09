Mueller’s FBI Raids Offices of Trump’s Personal Lawyer

The F.B.I. on Monday conducted a raid of the office of President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen. They seized records related to a number of topics, including payments to porn star-prostitute Stormy Daniels.
According to the Washington Post, FBI agents took Cohen’s computer, phone, and personal financial records as part of the search of his office at Rockefeller Center. Mueller got permission to do this from Rosenstein as Sessions does nothing.
And that is connected to the Russia-Trump probe…how? It looks like vengeance to some of us.
Manhattan prosecutors obtained the warrant after witch hunter Robert Mueller sent a referral. Mueller has been working closely with the sleazy New York AG Eric Schneiderman and others in New York on financial matters.
Mr. Cohen’s lawyer called the search “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.” The search does not appear to be directly related to Mr. Mueller’s investigation but likely resulted from information he had uncovered and gave to prosecutors in New York.
“Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” said Stephen Ryan, his lawyer. “I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”
Mr. Cohen plays a role in aspects of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He also recently said he paid $130,000 to a pornographic-film actress, Stephanie Clifford, who said she had an affair with Mr. Trump. Ms. Clifford is known as Stormy Daniels.
The President said he knew nothing of the payment or the deal. What does this have to do with Russia and the 2016 election interference by Russia?
Mr. Ryan said Mr. Cohen has cooperated with authorities and turned over thousands of documents to congressional investigators.
The payments to Ms. Clifford are only one of many topics being investigated, according to a person briefed on the search. The F.B.I. also seized emails, tax documents, and business records, the person said.
The FBI Special Counsel is all over the place during this unAmerican fishing expedition.
The seized records include communications between Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen, which would likely require a special team of agents to review because conversations between lawyers and clients are protected from scrutiny in most instances.
Great job Betrayer Sessions. Nunes & Meadows have Rosenstein very nervous with threats of impeachment. If Rosenstein is removed he will be in big trouble as the massive coverups would end. Sessions will of course take no action against this scope violation by Mueller. Sessions is a fan of Rosenstein, and Rosenstein wrote an after the fact carte blanche for Mueller.
Shortly before the Stormy interview April Ryan made the comment that this will be the “final nail” in bringing down Trump. Initially I took this as wishful thinking. Considering the “open-door” the media has to the Mueller investigation it may be that Ryan might be privy to inside information. I wouldn’t doubt the compliant media with Mueller has much more than is currently reported on.
There are those who believe Mueller is actually working “with” Trump. Will this latest revelation change their minds. Is Mueller amassing such a vast amount in order to trap the President in a false statement. This is seeming more and more likely. We can surmise that the indictment of the Russians, which information has been in the public domain for five years, was nothing but a facade in appearing there IS a Russian investigation. Other than that particular indictment there is NO “Russian Election Interference” investigation. As it stands this ‘witch hunt’ is an opposition dirt investigation in order to Cover Up the players in the Uranium One scandal.
And exactly what has this got to do with colluding with Russia?
Answer: Not a damn thing!
Demonstrates clearly that Mueller is on a witch hunt not a search for what happened during the 2016 election cycle. He just wants to hang something on Trump — anything!