Mueller’s FBI Raids Offices of Trump’s Personal Lawyer

The F.B.I. on Monday conducted a raid of the office of President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen. They seized records related to a number of topics, including payments to porn star-prostitute Stormy Daniels.

According to the Washington Post, FBI agents took Cohen’s computer, phone, and personal financial records as part of the search of his office at Rockefeller Center. Mueller got permission to do this from Rosenstein as Sessions does nothing.

And that is connected to the Russia-Trump probe…how? It looks like vengeance to some of us.

Manhattan prosecutors obtained the warrant after witch hunter Robert Mueller sent a referral. Mueller has been working closely with the sleazy New York AG Eric Schneiderman and others in New York on financial matters.

Mr. Cohen’s lawyer called the search “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.” The search does not appear to be directly related to Mr. Mueller’s investigation but likely resulted from information he had uncovered and gave to prosecutors in New York.

“Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” said Stephen Ryan, his lawyer. “I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”

Mr. Cohen plays a role in aspects of the special counsel’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He also recently said he paid $130,000 to a pornographic-film actress, Stephanie Clifford, who said she had an affair with Mr. Trump. Ms. Clifford is known as Stormy Daniels.

The President said he knew nothing of the payment or the deal. What does this have to do with Russia and the 2016 election interference by Russia?

Mr. Ryan said Mr. Cohen has cooperated with authorities and turned over thousands of documents to congressional investigators.

The payments to Ms. Clifford are only one of many topics being investigated, according to a person briefed on the search. The F.B.I. also seized emails, tax documents, and business records, the person said.

The FBI Special Counsel is all over the place during this unAmerican fishing expedition.

The seized records include communications between Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen, which would likely require a special team of agents to review because conversations between lawyers and clients are protected from scrutiny in most instances.