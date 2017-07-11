Mueller’s Hatchet Men Will Investigate Donald Jr., Laurence Tribe Says He’s Guilty!

Dan Abrams’ LawNewz blog is gleefully reporting the latest nonsense from that famed Trump-hating leftist and Havard Law Professor Laurence Tribe.

Tribe claims the new information to come out in Donald Trump Jr.’s emails proves he committed a felony. This is the ‘smoking gun’, he claims.

A New York Times report released Monday night claimed Trump Jr. received an email indicating the Clinton opposition research was part of a massive Russian government scheme to help Trump.

The message was sent by a nobody publicist who helped broker the meeting between Trump Jr. and the Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya. She has no known connections to the Kremlin that we know of. But she allegedly does have connections to Fusion GPS according to the White House. Fusion GPS is an organization of Democratic operatives who commissioned the Russia dossier.

The NY Times admits, deep into the article, that there is no evidence.

As reporter Michael Tracy tweeted, this is the linchpin:

This is the guy we’re told was the linchpin of a massive global conspiracy pic.twitter.com/ks34nMuQqr — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 11, 2017

Mueller is on top of it

In addition, according to CNN, the Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Democratic investigators plan to examine the meeting and email exchanges disclosed by Donald Trump Jr. as part of the broader Russian-meddling investigation. This is according to an anonymous U.S. official briefed on the matter.

It’s anonymous sources reporting to fake news CNN so don’t take this information to the bank.

Still no investigation into the myriad examples of collusion by Hillary, Podesta, and Obama.

Tribe has been railing for months now

We now have the proverbial smoking gun: TJr was part of criminal conspiracy to violate fed crim laws banning foreign aid to any US campaign. https://t.co/rEvNRm0IN9 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) July 11, 2017

According to Tribe, Trump Jr. was “part of a criminal conspiracy” to violate a federal criminal law banning foreign aid to any U.S. campaign. The law is contained in 11 CFR 110.20. Section (b).

It specifies that there cannot be contributions, donations, substantial assistance from a foreign national.

Then someone needs to look at the Clinton Foundation, the uranium mine sale, the Pedestal deals.

This law makes it a crime for someone to solicit a foreign national for “anything of value … in connection with” an election.

Donald Jr. said he did what anyone would have done

In a series of tweets, Trump Jr. said he did what anyone would have done who worked for an opposing campaign.

“Obviously I’m the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent… went nowhere but had to listen,” he said.

Donald Trump Jr. has been an effective supporter of his father’s and has been especially effective on Twitter. We knew he was going to be a target.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr is the best public supporter of @POTUS in the business. No surprise he is under attack! pic.twitter.com/Dwh6my4LSc — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 11, 2017