Mueller’s Investigating $150K to Trump from Ukrainian Oligarch Tied to Clinton

The New York Times reported Monday that Robert Mueller is investigating a $150,000 payment by a Ukrainian oligarch to the Trump Foundation during the election campaign in September 2015.

Viktor Pinchuk made the donation after candidate Trump gave a brief speech at a conference in Kiev. The conference was to promote closer ties between Ukraine and the West. Pinchuk talked about compromising with Putin to avoid conflict. Pinchuk is also a megadonor to the Clinton Foundation. He is a very left-wing individual.

According to The New York Times, the donation was solicited by Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, whose offices were raided by the FBI on Monday.

A Democrat Set Up the Video Speech

In August 2015, Doug Schoen, a Democratic strategist, and pollster, who works for the Ukrainian billionaire and steel magnate Victor Pinchuk as a lobbyist, contacted Trump to set up the speech. Trump accepted but never asked for payment. However, the claim is that Michael Cohen called Schoen and asked for a donation.

Trump accepted the request to speak via teleconferencing but did not broach the subject of any payment, the report said. But Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is said to have called Schoen the next day to ask for a $150,000 fee from Pinchuk.

The donation was said to be the largest to the foundation at that time.

Tony Blair and Bill Clinton had spoken to the same conference.

Mueller is also interested in the push to build a Trump Tower in Moscow in 2015. That never went anywhere.

Why isn’t Clinton being investigated then? The Clintons have deep ties to the Ukrainian oligarch. He gave her over $10 million while she was secretary of state.

Pinchuk is a leftist and would only want to promote Hillary, not Trump. He is also a big donor to The Atlantic Council who are working against Trump’s interests. He is a globalist.

A Wall Street Journal article titled, Clinton Charity Tapped Foreign Friends reported:

Between 2009 and 2013, including when Mrs. Clinton was secretary of state, the Clinton Foundation received at least $8.6 million from the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, according to that foundation, which is based in Kiev, Ukraine. It was created by Mr. Pinchuk, whose fortune stems from a pipe-making company. He served two terms as an elected member of the Ukrainian Parliament and is a proponent of closer ties between Ukraine and the European Union.

In 2008, Mr. Pinchuk made a five-year, $29 million commitment to the Clinton Global Initiative, a wing of the foundation that coordinates charitable projects and funding for them but doesn’t handle the money. The pledge was to fund a program to train future Ukrainian leaders and professionals “to modernize Ukraine,” according to the Clinton Foundation. Several alumni are current members of the Ukrainian Parliament. Actual donations so far amount to only $1.8 million, a Pinchuk foundation spokesman said, citing the impact of the 2008 financial crisis.

The Pinchuk foundation said its donations were intended to help to make Ukraine “a successful, free, modern country based on European values.” It said that if Mr. Pinchuk was lobbying the State Department about Ukraine, “this cannot be seen as anything but a good thing.”

Of all the oligarchs connected to foreign governments who donated to the Clinton Foundation while she was Secretary of State, Ukraine was at the very top.

Also, Mueller allegedly picked up information furing the raid concerning payments to two other women who claimed to have affairs with Donald Trump.

All these leaks and no one cares. There are leaks daily out of Mueller’s investigation.