Robert Mueller recently expanded his fishing expedition into the U.A.E. and was exploring possible collusion between an Arab Prince, a Russian businessman, and a sometime advisor to then-candidate Trump, Eric Prince, the Blackwater founder.

Mueller sought and obtained the cooperation of George Nader, a friend and adviser of the Prince’s, as a State witness. Unfortunately, Nader skipped town.

It turns out Nader’s a child molester. After that information was revealed, he flew back to the U.A.E. and was able to get out with a little help from his influential Prince friend.

Nader has information on two meetings loosely tied to a couple Russians.

The pedophile and valued Mueller witness is a paid adviser to Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. The Prince is also close to Jared Kushner and has ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He met often with Steve Bannon.

Nader recently testified about a meeting in the Seychelles which included Kirill Dmitriev, the head of a Russian government-controlled wealth fund, Erik Prince, himself, and Prince Al-Nahyan.

In addition to the Seychelles meeting, Mueller wants the Lebanese-American pedophile — convicted pedophile — to testify on a Trump Tower meeting.

The 2016 Trump Tower meeting took place between bin Zayef, Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon. Bin Zayef has a relationship with Putin.

Nader allegedly had close ties to the Trump administration. He met with Trump at Mar-e-Lago and might have brokered the Tower meeting.

Nader met with Mueller’s team twice. His lawyer said Nader testified truthfully.

Whatever will Mueller do now? This is one of his banner witnesses.