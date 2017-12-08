Mueller’s Right Hand Man Represented Hillary’s IT Guy Who Put in the Illegal Server

A lawyer who played a defense role into the investigation into Hillary Clinton is now playing an offensive role into an investigation of Donald Trump according to Rep. Steve King.
Aaron Zebley is a former partner of law firmWilmerHale, who has previously served with Mueller at the FBI and has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia. — Worked with Robert Mueller at the WilmerHale firm.
From the Tucker Carlson report:
“The Mueller independent investigation has deep ties to the Democratic Party establishment. His name is Aaron Sibley. He is described as Mueller’s right-hand man.
Back in 2015, he was a lawyer and represented Hillary Clinton’s I.T. Staffer Justin cooper. Cooper is the one who personally put in the secretary of state’s private illegal surfer stomach server in her home. They were stonewalled again and again.
Documents that we obtained today show the frustration of homeland security and government affairs committee and trying to get to Mr. Cooper. Cooper chose to cancel the interview. “We are troubled by your attorney.”
Take that and for a minute. A lawyer who played a defense role and a federal investigation into Hillary Clinton is now playing an offense of role and a federal investigation against President Trump. This is not the first time the Mueller probe has been dodged by questions of partisanship.”
This whole thing stinks, finish up your fishing expedition Mueller, then get lost !!!!
It is my sincere hope that Mueller will get prosecuted for criminal acts in violation of MANY FEDERAL STATUTES and then lose his license to practice law. He is a disgrace to federal law enforcement and a disgrace to the U.S. Marine Corps.
Sessions needs to clean up justice and get rid of purely partisan people throughout the organization. Then he needs to take a look at the Mueller team and make decisions. He needs to look at the Lynch/Comey/Clinton investigation not with the intent of putting Clinton in jail, but to make sure FBI and the rest of Justice is done with partisan politics. Trump came to Washington to “drain the swamp”, I suspect the swamp is working hard to protect itself. There has been no evidence so far the Trump has done anything worse than hire a few questionable people that were axed quickly. A prosecutor determined to indict will find something even if they have to stretch the truth just as a prosecutor determined not to indict will avoid the facts as needed to reach their conclusion. Once you have the director of the FBI leak information to the press for the purpose of forcing a special counsel, credibility in the organization is gone.