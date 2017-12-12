Mueller’s Taqiyya Sunrise: He Too May Be Biased Against Trump

We’re seeing daily revelations that Mueller’s team in the so-called Russia investigation is less-than impartial. Mueller’s top investigator, FBI agent Peter Strzok was expelled from the team in July, when the inspector general found multiple anti-Trump, pro-HRC texts ricocheting between him and his extramarital lover Lisa Page, who was also on the team. Mueller kept the reason for the expulsion secret, in spite of multiple requests from Devin Nunes, chair of the House Intelligence Oversight Committee for info about and access to Mr. Strzok. That is until the press recently reported the reason.

Judicial Watch revealed that Andrew Weissmann, Mueller’s lead prosecutor sent disgraced acting attorney general Sally Yates a fawning and grateful email after she told subordinates at the DOJ not to defend the president’s first immigration executive order. She was summarily fired by the president.

It’s notable that the Supreme Court recently ordered Trump’s latest travel ban can be implemented while the case moves through the lower courts; it’s quite similar to the one Yates and Weissmann took exception to.

Here’s Weissmann’s email to Yates:

Clearly, these people are not fans of President Trump’s stance on upgrading the screening regimen of foreign Muslims seeking to enter the United States.

But does Mueller himself have the same bias?

Mueller’s neutering of the FBI

Looking back to 2011, when he was FBI director, Mr. Mueller permitted an appalling partnership between the FBI and the enemy itself, in the form of Islamist advocacy groups identified as fronts for Hamas during the Holy Land trial, in 2007-8. A federal judge in the Holy Land case said: “The government has produced ample evidence to establish the associations of CAIR [the Council on American-Islamic Relations], ISNA [Islamic Society of North America … with … Hamas,” U.S. District Court Judge Jorge Solis said in his July 1, 2009, ruling. (p. 14-15)

As Patrick Poole detailed in TheBlaze, Mueller worked with Muslim groups to literally purge the Bureau’s counter-terrorism training materials of references to Islam.

First, a series of articles appeared in September 2011, authored by leftist Spencer Ackerman at WIRED Magazine, claimed that “trainers and materials used by the FBI promoted ‘Islamophobia.’”

Next, On October 19th, Farhana Khera, executive director of Muslim Advocates wrote a letter to Obama’s counterterrorism czar and future CIA director, John Brennan. It was signed by fifty-seven U.S. Islamic groups, including ISNA, CAIR and the Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC), a virulent Israel critic and apologist for terror, according to Discover the Networks.

The letter “quoted” from lectures of people like Robert Spencer and Stephen Coughlin, who had been trainers of staff at various government entities, calling them bigots. An examination of the references, however, comes up short. For example, Khera wrote that Coughlin “gave a presentation to the FBI’s D.C. field office, during which, according to attendees, he claimed that Islamic law was incompatible with the U.S. Constitution and that there is no such thing as a loyal American Muslim.7”

The note gives the source as an article by Spencer Ackerman, where he wrote precisely the same sentence; no direct quote, no name for any of the “attendees.” In fact, Shariah Law directly contradicts the Constitution, intending to set itself up as the highest legal authority in America. See Shariah the Threat, Part II.

Khera’s letter demanded, among other things, that the Obama Admin “purge all federal government training materials of biased materials” and “implement a mandatory re-training program for FBI agents, U.S. Army officers, and all federal, state and local law enforcement who have been subjected to biased training.”

The immediate results were that the Obama Admin ordered the entire government to launch the purge. Poole reports that DHS complied and Robert Mueller’s FBI fully complied.

On February 8, 2012, FBI Director Mueller secretly met with representatives of some of the Islamic groups that had signed the demand letter, to give a progress report. Representatives from ISNA and MPAC were present. A link from Poole’s comprehensive article leads to ISNA’s description of the meeting, on its website. The page has since been scrubbed, but lives on in the Internet Archive. According to ISNA’s website:

The Director … informed participants that to date, nearly all related FBI training materials, including more than 160,000 pages of documents, were reviewed by subject matter experts multiple times. Consequently, more than 700 documents and 300 presentations of material have been deemed unusable by the Bureau and pulled from the training curriculum. Material was pulled from the curriculum if even one component was deemed to 1) include factual errors, 2) be in poor taste, 3) be stereotypical, or 4) lack precision.

Judicial Watch revealed that Sayyid Syeed, who served for 12 years (1994-2006) as Secretary General of ISNA said at a 2006 event: “Our job is to change the Constitution of America.”

The purpose of all this is to prevent Americans from knowing that Islam has not been hijacked: head-chopping, terror attacks, massacre of Christians—all are mainstream Islam. Moderate Muslims are the non-observant ones.

A 2015 survey by Al Jazeera.net conducted in Arabic asked: “Do you support the organizing victories of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS)?” The alarming results were: of the 38,000+ responses so far, 81% voted “YES.”

The coverup

After the FBI Purge, complaints from “inside the national security, intelligence and law enforcement community” rapidly ensued, leading to questions being raised by members of Congress, in particular, the “identities and backgrounds of the “subject matter experts” who had purged the FBI’s materials.

“The agency took the unprecedented step of classifying their names,” wrote Poole.

He reports that “on May 10, 2012 Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01) gave a speech on the House floor using a graph prepared by former consultant on Islamic law for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Stephen Coughlin, comparing the terms used in the 9/11 Commission Report with the FBI’s Counter-Terrorism Analytical Lexicon, noting terms such as ‘jihad,’ ‘Islam,’ and even ‘Al-Qaeda’ that had been used hundreds of times by the 9/11 Commission had now been virtually eradicated in the later documents.”

The Washington Examiner revealed, on May 9, 2012 that Rep. Gohmert commented, during questioning of Mueller that day, about the purged training materials:

“‘They’ve got a track record of choosing the wrong people to embrace and help them in their outreach program,’ Gohmert said of federal counter-terrorism officials. ‘We still don’t know who the subject matter experts are.’”

One thing we do know, according to Mueller: “I can say absolutely and with certainty that political correctness played no role in the efforts I undertook to make certain that we will give the best training to our personnel,” Mueller told Gohmert.

Sleeping with the enemy

On May 10, 2017 Former FBI agent John Guandolo, wrote at UnderstandingTheThreat.com:

On February 13, 2002, FBI Director Robert Mueller met at FBIHQ with a group of “national leaders of Arabs, Muslims, and Sikh organizations.” All five (5) Muslims present represented jihadi organizations. Specifically, they were: Nihad Awad, Executive Director of Hamas (dba CAIR) and the “Government Affairs Director” for Hamas (CAIR); two leaders from the Islamic Institute founded by Al Qaeda financier Abdurahman Alamoudi; one leader from the American Muslim Council founded by Al Qaeda financier Abdurahman Alamoudi; and the National Director of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Muslim Public Affairs Council.” Here’s the FBI’s description of the event.

This illustrates Mueller’s odd taste in partners for the FBI—not a new phenomenon.

In an article on May 9, 2012, Patrick Poole reported that “in June 2002, Director Mueller took fire for a speech to the terror-tied American Muslim Council … A storm of pre-speech criticism failed to deter him. During the speech, Mueller asked the group for their help in fighting terrorism.”

The AMC was headed by Abdurahman Alamoudi, who two years before, had shouted at a rally in front of the White House: “We are all supporters of Hamas.…I am also a supporter of Hezbollah.”

Poole wrote that “At the time of Mueller’s speech in 2002, Alamoudi had been under investigation by the FBI for almost a decade for funneling money between Osama bin Laden and “Blind Sheikh” Omar Abdel Rahman.” Discover the Networks reveals that after being arrested in 2003, “[Alamoudi] ultimately pled guilty to, and was convicted of, being a senior al Qaeda financier who had funneled at least $1 million into the coffers of that terrorist organization.”

In 2000, Poole reveals, “AMC board advisor and former acting President Jamil Al-Amin was arrested for murdering a Georgia police officer.”

Mueller defended his appearance before the AMC, saying, “It is critically important for us to develop a strong relationship.”

Under Mueller’s leadership, the Bureau has made it a practice to reach out to Islamist groups, like those above—and individuals as well.

Patrick Poole cites a September 2010 article in which he “detailed the inclusion of known Hamas cleric Kifah Mustapha in a six-week FBI Citizens’ Academy.” Poole revealed that Mustapha “was treated to guided tours of the top-secret National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), FBI Headquarters, and the FBI Academy at Quantico.” This came after “he was personally named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation trial.”

“When Mueller was asked about it following a speech he gave a week later, he refused to answer questions about Mustapha’s participation in the program,” said Poole.

Clarion Project reports that “the government designated [Mustapha] an unindicted co-conspirator in the terrorism-financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation. He is listed among “individuals/entities who are and/or were members of the U.S. Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee and/or its organizations.” The Palestine Committee was set up by the Brotherhood to support Hamas in the U.S.”

During Mueller’s term (2001–2013), the FBI gave up all skepticism about Muslim infiltration of the Bureau, and actively began seeking greater diversity.

This practice has continued. Last year the FBI and the CIA organized a job fair in Dearborn, Michigan, arguably America’s most Muslim city.

Taqiyya is the Muslim art of deceiving infidels. The technique has worked all too well on Robert Mueller. It is self-evident that Mr. Mueller, who turned the FBI inside-out to avoid offending Muslims would be opposed to Trump’s campaign statement about barring Muslims from entering the United States and to the president’s travel bans. In spite of his statement to the contrary, Mueller is as PC as they come. He could therefore hardly be impartial as special counsel investigating Trump.