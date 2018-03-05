Mueller’s Team Says Mueller Thinks Trump Is the Manchurian Candidate

Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg made news Monday by announcing he would refuse to answer the Mueller subpoena. Mueller subpoenaed all communications — meaning emails, texts, handwritten notes, etc. pertaining to a witness, including Nunberg.
Nunberg called the Mueller investigation a “witch hunt” and any suggestion of Russia-Trump collusion is “the biggest joke”.
Nunberg said he spoke with Mueller’s team and they say Mueller thinks Trump is the “Manchurian Candidate”.
Yikes!
That is probably what Robert Mueller thinks since he is pursuing the case as if he believed Trump is a Russian operative.
That’s ironic since millions of people think Barack Obama is the Manchurian Candidate and Mueller is his henchman.
Former Trump campaign adviser Sam Nunberg, who spoke with Mueller’s team: “Mueller thinks Trump is the Manchurian Candidate.” pic.twitter.com/5bZwzQmqAV
OTHER NUNBERGISMS
Nunberg also thinks Mueller may have something on Trump. “I think they may. I think that he [Trump] may have done something during the election. But I don’t know that for sure.”. When Katy Tur asked what evidence he had, he explained he didn’t have any.
He made comments about Trump knowing about the Trump Tower meeting, a meeting which should be a no-never-mind.
Later, he told Jake Tapper that Carter Page “colluded with the Russians” and is a “scumbag” who was totally uninvolved with the campaign. “He was a name on a list,” he said.
We say follow the money! How many millions did we have going to Hillary Clinton and her Foundation?
One analogy I heard is that this situation is like the firefighters who run into Trump’s home because they think there is a lighted candle inside while Hillary’s house next door is ablaze.
That is dead on!
But not just her, but Obama’s entire criminal syndicate.
But our empty suit AG won’t even get the Fast & Furious docs for brother of slain border agent:
http://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/03/05/chaffetz-tells-pleading-brother-slain-border-agent-met-ag-sessions-get-fast-furious-docs-said-no-609924
Now Nunberg said he will probably cooperate.
It’s rather curious that Mueller put out a memo about the “Hatch Act” and since Trump has filed for reelection, everyone in the Administration has been put on notice.
He has become more than an Opposition researcher and is a Counter-Administration Operative with equal or greater powers.
To follow a course in the belief “we” elected a Manchurian candidate is to have the belief the dossier if completely valid. Who IS the Russian agent. Who is the one that gave Uranium TO the Russians. Who is the one that had oversight in the sale of US Uranium TO the Russians.
I suspect it is much more likely Mueller and the typical Government Bureaucrat prefer the status quo in foreign affairs even though it has been a disaster of epic proportions. Trump is upsetting that cart and These people do Not like that and will use the most extreme methods available. It is not just the Intelligence Community that will go after you six ways from Sunday, but the Bureaucracy in total, and Mueller has been part of that for many years.
These stupid, idiotic bureaucrats better be damn careful how far they push this. What they ARE accomplishing is a great many who are despising this Government. What they feared in the past was an increase in White Separatist anti-Government groups. It was directly because of Government action in Waco and Ruby Ridge that brought about McVeigh and, now, they very well may mobilize an army to action with this “witch hunt”. And THESE jackasses talk about people like Alex Jones, Glenn Beck, and others in their conspiracies. This is far exceeding any conspiracies anyone else has conjured up.