Mueller’s Witch Hunt Takes Us to the UAE

Earlier today, porn star and relentless attention-seeker Stormy Daniels said she was suing President Trump to nullify the nondisclosure agreement since he never signed it. That was followed up with a media-wide report that a ‘man of mystery’ testified to the Mueller grand jury and is cooperating with Robert Mueller’s probe.

The ‘man of mystery’ is a Lebanese-American businessman, George Nader. The reports say he might have funneled money from the United Arab Emirates to President Trump’s political campaign. That is illegal unless your name is Hillary Clinton or Bill Clinton.

Just as an aside, 91% of the reporting about Trump is negative according to the latest polls.

The Times Report

Nader, 58, purportedly has been an adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. The New York Times reports that Mueller is looking at the possible influence of foreign money on Mr. Trump’s political activities. He’s asking witnesses if adviser Nader funneled money from the Emirates to the president’s political efforts.

Mueller’s looking at one meeting in particular. Mr. Nader attended a January 2017 meeting in the Seychelles convened by the crown prince of the UAE. It brought together a Russian investor close to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia with Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater and an informal adviser to Mr. Trump’s team during the presidential transition.

The three sources for the report are anonymous.

Fox News reported that Nader was said to be close to former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who stepped down from the White House in August.

The Times reported it had a copy of a memo Nader received about a private Oval Office meeting between Trump and GOP fund-raiser Elliott Broidy, who purportedly has millions worth of private-security contracts with the UAE.

Erik Prince, a Good Guy, Was Unmasked

This was reported in April 2017. Prince is one of the men allegedly unmasked by former CIA Director Brennan, a former Communist Party member.

Blackwater founder and billionaire Erik Prince, a former CIA covert asset, is a CIA critic who wants the organization restructured. He has criticized Brennan in particular for centralizing decision making instead of keeping it in the field.

Prince allegedly met with the crown prince of the U.A.E. and an unnamed Russian “close to Putin” nine days before the inauguration in an effort to establish a back channel of communication.

A back channel is not illegal or unusual.

Brennan’s people still run the CIA.

The witch hunters are also looking at Jared Kushner for this. In addition, they are trying to tie the Trump Tower meeting, the Flynn phone call to the Russian ambassador, and other extraneous “Russian” contacts together and call it a conspiracy.

When are we going to examine the Clinton Foundation and all those financial ties to foreign entities? We have Wikileaks emails that show Soros influencing Hillary Clinton’s decisions domestically and in foreign affairs. Let’s examine that.