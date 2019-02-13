Murderous Drug Kingpin El Chapo in Tears After Conviction

Notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been found guilty on all charges by a jury in Brooklyn federal court, ABCNews.GO reports.

The jury found Guzman responsible for violence, including murders, as well as the “smuggling of massive amounts of narcotics” into the U.S. over decades.

The drug lord is expected to be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole — a sentence that will give him “no escape and no return,” Richard Donoghue, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, told reporters Tuesday.

After the verdict, Ray Donovan, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), called Guzman a “ruthless killer” who was “responsible for unthinkable amounts of death and destruction” in the U.S. and Mexico.

“He was the man behind the curtain — he pulled all the strings,” Donovan said.

THE EL CHAPO VERDICT

