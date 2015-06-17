Muruna, an Islamic threat

A part of Islam that is gaining attention in the United States is Taqiiya, the intentional deceiving of those who are not of Islam. One lesser known precept is Muruna, the act of infiltration through stealth of non-Islamic nations.

This concept was brought to this country 25 years ago by Yusuf al-Qaradwai, pictured below, the same man who has been sentenced to death in Egyptian courts for a mass jailbreak in 2011. Al-Qaradwai has set aside 30 years for the complete infiltration of the United States government, to be completed by 2020.

He has been seen at the Dar Al Hijrah mosque in Falls Church Virginia with Shaker Elsayed, the Imam of the mosque and former Secretary General of the Muslim American Society, known to be a front for the Muslim Brotherhood.

Elsayed, through Estwani, another member of the same mosque has been known to carry a great deal of weight with politicians, including Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Bassam Estwani with Hillary Clintonin the White House to celebrate EID

Using Muruna, these practitioners of “stealth Islam” has infiltrated many of the Islamic youth organizations.

In 1989, the concept of Muruna was introduced at the Association of Muslim youth forums. In it, Muslim faith prohibitions would be allowed to show a more moderate side of the Islamic faith to the citizens of this country. This would allow the people here to see a milder form of Sharia, and accept the Muslim faith as moderate.

The Muslim students who arrived in the 50’s and 60’s were well entrenched when the Muslim Student Association (MSA) was established in 1963 .Along with the North American Islamic Trust, Muslim Arab Youth Association, and Muslim Youth of North America, they have adopted the movement of Muruna as their own.

The MSA Secretary General attended the same mosque as Fort Hood Nidal Hassan, and three of the 9/11 hijackers. And at the time the Imam of this church was Anwar Al- Awlaki.

Estwani attended numerous prayer breakfasts at the White House with Bill Clinton, and delivered a handwritten note to Clinton. Estwani also has been seen in pictures with Speaker Pelosi, Speaker Hastert, Senator Warner, Rep, Jim Moran, Rep, Cynthia Mckinney, and Hillary Clinton. All in an effort to ingratiate himself to those in American Politics.

Estwani has also been pictured with al-Qaradawi who has been banned from returning to the US because of his proven support for terrorism.

So how does it all work? Ingratiating yourself is only part of the puzzle. The infiltration must be deep but unseen. The way of muruna is to leave no clues, and put the target at ease.

Case in point, is Huma Abedin, an advisor to our past Secretary of state Hillary Clinton. By marrying a Jewish man, she accomplished two tasks. She attempted to show a kinder side to Islam, and she got into the halls of power in this country. The man she married was a U.S. Congressman, Anthony Weiner. That was in 2010. In 1996 she worked for the Institute of Muslim Minority Affairs, whose sole purpose was the goal of converting all minority Muslim lands into majority Muslim lands.

Hillary Clinton with top adviser, Huma Abedin

It was Sayed Zaynul Abedin, Huma’s father who became an integral part of Wahhabisism in Saudi Arabia, and who authored the manual of how Muslims will take over America, “The Muslim Monority Affairs”. This was cleared through the Saudi Ministry of Religious Affairs, and encompasses all that is needed to bring down the infidel world. All that it contains was approved and paid for by the house of Saud.

The current administration still considers the Saudis as our friends, equips their army, trains their pilots, and still calls them moderate. How is all this possible without a willful disregard for the truth?

Part of the plan includes non-assimilation. With groups that have been started and the billions spent on mosques and societies, the Muslims in charge of ensuring Muruna succeeds have blocked off the Islamic areas so that they exist in a community by themselves, presiding over the people in these communities with sharia, and influencing those outside the community with the less extreme parts of the Islamic religion.

The Western nations are expected to bend over backwards to make the Muslims feel at home. And it gets to the point where Muslims who are on food stamps complain because the food they receive is halal and our government changes the food to the standards of the Islamic Faith. In numerous instances, feet bathing stations in airports, the shouting down of speakers in our universities, the implementing of Sharia law in various communities around the country shows that the infiltration on both a local and federal level is happening and is taking root in the youth of the country.

It has gotten as far as our military in the person of Abduraahman Alamoudi who founded the American Muslim Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Council.

We have already seen the denigration of Christianity in the military brought on with this administration by Islamic clerics and we have seen the rise of Islam in our military where it has been declared by this administration that jihadists can serve within the military ranks.

Our prisons are overrun with Muslim clerics converting prisoners to Islam, there are even school districts that will not serve pork so as to offend the Muslims in the district.

Estwani has ingratiated himself to both parties, and the Republicans, Speaker Danny Hastert at the time, met with Estwani and Boehner, Hastert’s successor has ignored or helped the Brotherhood at various times. It was Boehner who defended Huma Abedin and her connections with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Huma Abedin is a interesting person whom I would like to discuss in my next posting. Stay tuned, there is more.

John C. Velisek USN (Ret)

Twitter:sjspecialist