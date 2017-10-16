Muslim-American Lawyer Calls for Sharia Law in US Sex Abuse Cases

Islamic Sharia Law is in direct conflict with our Constitution but a Muslim-American lawyer wants to see it used in sexual abuse cases in our courts.

How ironic.

In an op-ed in The Independent, titled, How the teachings of Islam could help us prevent more sexual abuse scandals, the civil rights attorney Qasim Rashid makes the astounding assertion that Prophet Muhammad pre-empted sexual abuse.

He claims to have a “special interest in advocating for women’s rights” and insists that his “advocacy is informed not just by the law, but by strategies detailed in Islamic teachings and the Prophet Muhammad’s example to pre-empt sexual abuse.”

Funny he would say that. I’ve been told Muhammad took a nine-year old bride and women who are raped need four witnesses under Sharia. Women have to walk around completely covered so they don’t tempt these poor, innocent men.

Throughout the article Rashid says Sharia should be the guide in dealing with sexual harassment and abuse in the West.

The author lashes out at Christian Republicans for abusive behavior, naming Trump who made some unfortunate statements in private to Billy Bush, Bill O’Reilly who has never been proven to have done anything, and Roger Ailes, who was never proven to have molested women. He leaves out Anthony Weiner, married to a Muslim Brotherhood-tied wife, and who has been convicted of child sex abuse. The Islamist forget about Bill Clinton, Roman Polanski, Jeffrey Epstein among other amoral Democrats who have been found guilty.

This attorney practicing law in the United States is promoting Sharia over American jurisprudence which would be treason if enacted.

He’s not alone. There is an intense movement to bring Sharia into the United States legal system.

The article received 29,000 views, but so far the more than 400 comments are negative. One commenter said: Sultan Muhammad Abuljadayel has taken a stake of between 25% and 50% in Independent Digital News and Media, the holding company of the Independent, according to filings at Companies House.

Some sample comments;