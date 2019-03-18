Muslim Analyst Tells a Shocked CNN Host President Trump Is BELOVED

By
S.Noble
-
1

Dr. Qanta Ahmed, a columnist and a Muslim member of the Council of Foreign Relations, had host Fredericka Winfield immobilized during an interview on CNN. Winfield didn’t know exactly what to do with Ahmed as she told her this President and President Bush are beloved.

Dr. Ahmed said it’s a mistake to blame the President for the New Zealand attack when he is beloved.

She rebuked those who would attack the President over Islamophobia and blame him for the xenophobic crime in New Zealand. Dr. Ahmed also reminded Fred that there are Muslim Brotherhood front groups making victims of Muslims.

She didn’t mention it, but these front groups like to give the impression they represent all Muslims, but they don’t. It’s not even close. Dr. Ahmed is more representative.

