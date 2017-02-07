Muslim Brotherhood Attempting to Control German Mosques to Radicalize Youth

A report out of RT claims that Islamic radical members of The Muslim Brotherhood are attempting to take control of the mosques in Saxony Germany to radicalize the youth. This is according to a German security official.

Gordian Meyer-Plath, the president of the regional department of the German domestic security and anti-terrorist service, the BfV, told Germany’s MDR broadcaster that the Muslim Brotherhood “have long been active in Saxony, although they were stealthy.”

Meyer-Plath warned, however, that “only now, when a [large] number of Muslims have come to Germany, do they see a chance to expand their network beyond some central structures and become interesting for the new Muslims in Saxony.”

While they aren’t planning violent activities, the security official pointed to the threat it poses to democratic society.

“The Muslim Brothers still want to establish Sharia law in Germany,” which would have grave consequences for religious freedom, women’s rights and democratic values, Meyer-Plath said.

The group is active in about 70 countries, where it builds mosques, schools and hospitals, presents itself as a democratic force and officially distances itself from an idea of the global Jihad in an attempt to win the sympathies of locals, RT reported.

Meyer-Plath said that there aren’t enough services for newly-arrived Muslims in the eastern part of Germany and The Muslim Brotherhood is filling the vacuum.

The official is going to continue watching the situation.

Not everyone in these mosques is being indoctrinated or even aware of what is going on, but it doesn’t take many to tear down a country.

According to the last year’s annual report of Germany’s intelligence agency, Germany is home to 1000 Hezbollah and 300 Hamas members, both internationally recognised terrorist groups.

German authorities have not clamped down and Angela Merkel is tone deaf.

Germany’s Minister of Justice recently drafted a law that refuses to ban child marriage. Government statistics put the number of married children (mostly minor girls) in Germany at 1,475, of whom 361 are under the age of 14 — a rising trend thanks to mass-migration from Muslim countries, Legal Insurrection reported.

The German newspaper Bild described the law: “A 13-year-old child bride would have to testify against her husband, saying that her well-being as a child is under threat. If neither the child nor the Child Welfare Service lodges a complaint, for all practical purposes the marriage would be declared legitimate.”

According to a government study released this week, the practice of female genital mutilation has reached historic highs in Germany.

A former MI-6 Chief said there are 7,000 terrorists loose in Germany at the current time.

Multiculturalism does not work nor does political correctness. Not all terrorists are trying to seize control violently, some of them are infiltrating society and politics.