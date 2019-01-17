Muslim Congresswoman Won’t Take Back Her ‘Israel Is Evil’ Comments

The new Muslim congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who likely married her brother while married to someone else, has failed to properly equate herself on the issue of her anti-semitism. She can’t because she’s committed to it.

In 2012, she tweeted, “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” She hashtagged it Gaza, Palestine, Israel.

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

Reporter Amanpour asked her about it this week by saying they were “the only words I could think about expressing at that moment.”

Amanpour set it up by suggesting she’s simply not afraid to be critical of the Israeli government and didn’t pay homage to a Jewish organization.

Ilhan’s comments are very offensive in this clip.

Watch:

Imam Tawhidi, the Imam of Peace, tweeted: Rep. @ Ilhan Omar says her anti-semitic tweets were the only words she could think of when Israel attacked Gaza. Can she please show us her tweets against terrorist Hamas when they recently launched rockets onto a Jewish kindergarten? They don’t exist.

Democrats put this woman on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

CNN ASKED HER AND SHE WONDERED WHY JEWS WOULD BE OFFENDED

CNN’s Poppy Harlow asked Omar about what she would say to Jewish Americans who found her tweet to be deeply offensive.

“Oh, that’s a really regrettable way of expressing that. I don’t know how my comments would be offensive to Jewish Americans,” Omar said. “My comments precisely are addressing what was happening during the Gaza War.”

“I am clearly speaking about the way the that the Israeli regime was conducting itself in that war,” Omar added.

The truth is the war she is talking about was started by Iranian-backed terrorists who were lobbing more than a hundred rockets into Israel in a day. Those are the people with whom she stands.

The CNN hosts didn’t push back, and we are not hearing a word of condemnation from the Democrat leadership.

She likes to play dumb. This is what we now have in Congress. It’s a disgrace.

Watch: