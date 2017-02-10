Radical Muslim Feminist Linda Sarsour to Speak at Event Hosting a Terrorist

Linda Sarsour is a feminist radical Islamist who does the bidding of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. She is anti-white, though she is white, she is anti-Jewish, and anti-American in general. Her latest gambit into blatant radicalism is to hold an event with a convicted Palestinian terrorist and immigration fraudster, according to The Daily Caller.

Sarsour, the head of the Arab American Association of New York, will appear alongside Rasmea Odeh at an event in Chicago hosted by the leftist Jewish Voice for Peace.

Odeh, who runs the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was convicted in Israel in 1970 of taking part in two bombings in 1969.

She got out of jail in the 1980s and of course came to the U.S. in the 1990s. She’s a citizen. She lied and claimed she had no criminal record. Such is our vetting system.

In 2004, she was arrested and convicted of immigration fraud. She was stripped of citizenship and ordered deported but she has lawyers working on keeping her here with endless appeals.

This woman works for the Arab-American League in Chicago.

Legal Insurrection has more information on this terrorist.

Listen Ayesha Odeh describe Rasmea’s role:

Linda Sarsour is pushing Sharia Law which is in direct opposition to our Constitution. It’s sedition.

Head of #WomensMarch is mad that 22 states don’t allow Sharia Law which is totally against women’s rights. Take a moment to think about it. pic.twitter.com/mxV5VgygIC — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) January 21, 2017

This horrible woman gets millions from taxpayers. Read more on this link.