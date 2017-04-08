Muslim Teen Gets Into Stanford After Writing BlackLivesMatter 100 Times

The politicization of college admissions has reached a new low in this case. Shallow activism works! Zaid’s not black but he paid proper deference by saying he’s not trying to “co-opt the movement”.

Ziad Ahmed says he got into Stanford after he wrote Black Lives Matter one hundred times on his application. However, he’s ignoring the obvious which is his name and his handle, “theActivist”.

The question he was responding to on the application was, “What matters to you, and why?”.

His Twitter page pays homage to the radical group and everything left-wing.

One of his tweets references a blog site, thejounalista.com, in which the black woman running it says, he “has already been invited to the White House, worked on two presidential campaigns and created two youth organizations.”

“He is already making an impact on the world,” she opines.

The practicing Muslim senior high school student in New Jersey was left “stunned” when he was accepted.

The letter from the university officials read:

“Everyone who received your application was inspired by your passion, determination, accomplishments, and heart,” the acceptance letter read.

It added: “You are, quite simply, a fantastic match with Stanford. You will bring something original and extraordinary to our campus – a place where you can learn, grow, and thrive.”

If he had written, “Make America Great Again” one hundred times, would he have been granted admission?

It is also disturbing that activist Muslims are using the cause of blacks to further their cause — sharia law.

Listen to the gibberish yourself.