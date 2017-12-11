Muslim Terrorist Migrant Arrested for Port Authority Bombing, Injures Himself

ISIS released propaganda last week ordering their followers to strike Times Square, and today NYPD officials are responding to a reported bombing in the 42 St/Port Authority. It is believed that he seriously injured himself.

It appears that his pipe bomb exploded prematurely in New York City’s Port Authority this morning with several injuries. At least 4 were injured, all reported to be non-life threatening. The entire terminal is shut down.

The Muslim ISIS terrorist from Brooklyn is said to be in custody. MSNBC reported NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton says the Port Authority bomb suspect is possibly from Bangladesh and “acted in the name of ISIS”.

Fox 7 reports what we know so far about the suspect: The suspect’s name has not been released, but authorities say he is from Bangladesh and has been in the country for seven years. He is approximately 27 years old and reportedly lived at an address in Brooklyn.

NEW: Photograph shows Port Authority explosion suspect on the ground after alleged pipe bomb detonated. He received non-life threatening injuries to his abdomen and was transferred to Bellevue Hospital https://t.co/tUEul3Lp5y pic.twitter.com/hcARGpSWOz — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 11, 2017

The moment the explosion occurred.

BREAKING NEWS/VIDEO: FBI en route to Port Authority. Footage has been obtained of the moment explosion occurred. pic.twitter.com/z9pNHTOk7h — The Anon Journal (@TheAnonJournal) December 11, 2017

Port Authority this morning.

Current Scene Outside Port Authority In NYCpic.twitter.com/dL10Fk7MJ5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2017