Muslim Terrorist Migrant Arrested for Port Authority Bombing, Injures Himself

By
S. Noble
-
0
Port Authority terrorist migrant on the ground in New York City

ISIS released propaganda last week ordering their followers to strike Times Square, and today NYPD officials are responding to a reported bombing in the 42 St/Port Authority. It is believed that he seriously injured himself.

It appears that his pipe bomb exploded prematurely in New York City’s Port Authority this morning with several injuries. At least 4 were injured, all reported to be non-life threatening. The entire terminal is shut down.

The Muslim ISIS terrorist from Brooklyn is said to be in custody. MSNBC reported NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton says the Port Authority bomb suspect is possibly from Bangladesh and “acted in the name of ISIS”.

This is an image at the moment the bomb went off via media juggernaut.

Fox 7 reports what we know so far about the suspect: The suspect’s name has not been released, but authorities say he is from Bangladesh and has been in the country for seven years. He is approximately 27 years old and reportedly lived at an address in Brooklyn.

The moment the explosion occurred.

Port Authority this morning.

