Muslim UK Radio “Accidentally” Aired Al-Qaeda Hate Preacher All Day

Frontpage Magazine reported earlier this morning that Muslim U.K. radio “accidentally” – of course accidentally – aired 25 hours of Anwar al-Awlaki terror messages.

Specifically, they were lectures of Awlaki calling for a Holy War.

Awlaki is the hate preacher who was killed by a drone in 2011. He was, if you will remember, the inspiration for the Fort Hood massacre by an inveterate communicator and follower of Awlaki’s.

A complaint was made about the airing and the station’s license was suspended.

The watchdog who made the complaint said the material “amounted to a direct call to action to members of the Muslim community to prepare for and carry out violent action against non-Muslim people”.

This is after a spate of vicious terror attacks in London.

Iman FM claimed to be unaware of the preacher’s background and said not all the material was checked before being aired.

That of course was deemed “not credible”. There is no one in the Muslim world who is “unaware” of Awlaki.