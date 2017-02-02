Muslims Take Over Streets in New York City for Call to Prayer Protest

Without a permit, thousands of Muslims took over streets of New York City for the call to prayer. Allahu Akbar rang through the streets. The mainstream media isn’t reporting this. This was in support of Standing Rock and against the so-called “Muslim ban” that isn’t a Muslim ban.

Communist mayor de Blasio did nothing about it.

This is not the first time this has taken place.

#NoBanNoWall protest in NYC’s Foley Sq starts with call to prayer. pic.twitter.com/gT14WWpKG2 — Jon Hecht (@JonEHecht) February 1, 2017

These Muslims taking over streets in NYC is yet another reason Trump will be elected in 2020.#BodegaStrike pic.twitter.com/EV7bhvnxyz — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) February 2, 2017

One of the most powerful demonstrations I’ve ever seen #bodegastrike pic.twitter.com/NM95aN3irG — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) February 2, 2017

The mosque in East New York is, according to neighbors, much too noisy. Read more on this link.

This next guy has a point, why are we concentrating on Islamic extremism instead of Amish extremism or those radical Little Sisters of the Poor that Obama was after.

SCOOP: Trump team wants to change name and scope of counter-extremism program to focus only on “Islamic extremism” https://t.co/nD4RmrQ6tA — Dustin Volz (@dnvolz) February 1, 2017

This photo is from a 2015 call to prayer in Spanish Harlem which is changing hands.



A historical perspective.

First Muslim call to prayer in NYC reported in 1893. Prayer led by white convert and attended by some visiting Arabs pic.twitter.com/DuwoaPCqPx — Matt Jaber Stiffler (@ProfStiff) May 9, 2016