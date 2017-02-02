Muslims Take Over Streets in New York City for Call to Prayer Protest

S. Noble
Without a permit, thousands of Muslims took over streets of New York City for the call to prayer. Allahu Akbar rang through the streets. The mainstream media isn’t reporting this. This was in support of Standing Rock and against the so-called “Muslim ban” that isn’t a Muslim ban.

Communist mayor de Blasio did nothing about it.

This is not the first time this has taken place.

The mosque in East New York is, according to neighbors, much too noisy. Read more on this link.

This next guy has a point, why are we concentrating on Islamic extremism instead of Amish extremism or those radical Little Sisters of the Poor that Obama was after.

This photo is from a 2015 call to prayer in Spanish Harlem which is changing hands.

A historical perspective.

