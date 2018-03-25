Must See Video About the Last Moments of Meadow Pollack’s Life

Contributed by Greg J.

The horrific events at Stoneman Douglas High and the way it is being presented does a tremendous disservice to the tragedy. It’s disrespectful. The left is using these children to launch another Occupy or another Ferguson, and the victims are not being honored.

One of the victims was Meadow Pollack, a senior, who spent her last moments on this earth trying to save the life of a Freshman.

Mr. Pollack’s views are ignored as is the tremendous bravery of his teenage daughter whose last thoughts were of saving another young girl’s life.

THE REAL HEROINE