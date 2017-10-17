Mystery Deepens Around “Missing” Mandalay Security Guard

The Mandalay Bay security guard shot in the leg by the Vegas killer Stephen Paddock is missing days after he split from a meeting with MGM the night before five scheduled interviews. He canceled the interviews and allegedly ended up in a “quick clinic”, but a spokesperson at the UMC Quick Care, which has eight locations throughout the Las Vegas area, told Fox News on Monday that they had “heard nothing” about Campos visiting them.

Mr. Campos is not really missing per se, he’s hiding or being told to hide.

His union representative does not know his exact condition or location.

David Hickey of the Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America (SPFPA) told reporters Friday that he got a text the night before the interviews saying Jesus Campos was taken to a UMC Quick Care facility, though he did not specify where or whom the text came from.

“It’s highly unusual. I’m hoping everything is okay with him and I’m sure MGM or the union will let (media) know when we hear something,” David Hickey told Fox News.

Hickey said he’d been helping security guard Jesus Campos prepare for a string of interviews, scheduled for Thursday evening.“For the past four days he’s been preparing,” Hickey said, noting the interviews were Campos’ idea to begin with.

He said Campos hoped telling his story would help him move on.

“Thursday we had a meeting with MGM officials, and after that meeting was over we talked about the interviews, we went to a private area, and when we came out, Mr. Campos was gone.”

Hickey said he was attending a meeting with MGM representatives in one room of the suite as Campos waited with a security guard — hired by MGM — and another union member in the living room.

When the meeting ended about 2 p.m., Hickey said Campos was no longer in the room.

“When I got in touch with the other union member, I was told Campos was taken to the Quick Care” health clinic, Hickey said. He didn’t hear from the guard afterward and announced to a scrum of reporters that night that Campos had canceled interviews.

“Right now I’m just concerned where my member is, and what his condition is,” he said.

“We have had no contact with him…. Clearly, somebody knows where he is,” he said.

The timeline has changed three times

Initially, investigators said that Campos was shot after Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival concert. Media were told Campos tried to intervene and was a hero.

Then, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Campos was shot at 9:59 p.m., six minutes before the concert began.

But on Friday, Lombardo changed his timeline to match that of MGM officials at a brief news conference, he said Campos was shot by the gunman at 10:05 p.m.. Casino officials said the gunman was firing at concertgoers “at the same time as, or within 40 seconds after.” The Casino officials said the 9:59 came from a hotel report created manually and it was not accurate.

If the shooting started at exactly the same time as Campos was shot, what about the story of 200 shots being fired into the hall? When did that happen?

The hotel reported that Campos reported the gunfire over his radio. A second hotel worker named Stephen Schuck came up to the 32nd floor as the shooting started and said he called it in as well.

Lombardo told reporters the guard had been investigating an alarm for a door that had been left ajar on the 32nd floor, where the shooting occurred. Correcting another early report, he said that Paddock had checked into the hotel on Sept. 25, not Sept. 28 as had been previously reported. That was after independent journalist Laura Loomer revealed the true check-in date.

Lombardo’s office receives donations from the casinos which may mean nothing. Sheriff Lombardo seems like a straight shooter. The police investigation does appear to have been somewhat botched in the beginning.

The timeline is important because if the timeline showing a delay between Mr. Campos being shot and police arriving on the scene is accurate, it raises questions as to why the hotel management would take six minutes to call police.

Unanswered questions

A former armed security guard at Mandalay Bay told the LA Times, there are supposed to be armed guards patrolling the hallways of the hotel and that Campos was using a device to log in his whereabouts in the casino.

The former security guard, who worked there in the early 2000s, questioned Lombardo’s statement that Campos was investigating the open door alarm.

“There was no alarm system for opened doors when I was there,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to discuss security issues. “You know how often people would have to call hotel guests if that was the case?”

That has always been questionable. We thought the smashed windows set off an alarm but no one has reported that.

One of Campos’ co-workers wasn’t surprised by his actions. She hopes Campos emerges and talks to the public so that people can honor him for his bravery. “He was always in the middle of what was going down,” said the co-worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of concerns she would lose her job.

“He’s humble and so charming,” she added.

The reporter doesn’t explain why she wasn’t surprised. Perhaps he’s just shy or traumatized. Then again, maybe he thought his story wouldn’t hold up.

The police reported they thought the killer used the freight elevator but MGM said no one could get in that elevator because of their tight security. Did Campos let him onto the elevator?

A truck parked in front of Mr. Campos’ house has a towel on the license plate and an armed guard from a private security firm [that could be non-existent] stands guard to keep media away. He could be the same guard the union leader reported was hired by MGM and who sat with Mr. Campos at the Thursday evening meeting.

A hotel engineer named Stephen Schuck said he was on the 32nd floor and radioed in the report of shots fired. No audio has been released of Mr. Campos calling the report in.

Another oddity is the report of 200 shots fired into the hall by Paddock. Where are the bullet holes? Mr. Schuck said neither he nor Mr. Campos saw the shooter come out and believe he shot through the keyhole. The keyhole is very small and there appears to be no bullet holes anywhere, including by the keyhole.

Perhaps the sound of the bullets coming from the room at the concert goers sounded like they were in the hall?

One eyewitness claims there was more than one shooter but eyewitnesses are not reliable and several other reporters of multiple shooters have been debunked by police.

Some might remember the 21-year old woman celebrating her birthday who was in a front row the night of the slaughter. She told reporters that a woman, fighting with some people at the concert, yelled they were all going to die that night. The eyewitness is said to have embellished the story and the verbal “threats” were only meant for the people she was arguing with. Snopes has a report.