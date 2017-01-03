NAACP Agitators Occupy Jeff Sessions Office Until He Withdraws as AG

NAACP agitators in Alabama have occupied the Mobile office of Jeff Sessions until he agrees to withdraw as candidate for attorney general.

NAACP national president Cornell Brooks, state president Benard Simelton, Mobile branch president Lizzetta McConnell and Joe Keffer with the Moral Movement Alabama entered Sessions’ office on I-65 Service Road North and they won’t go away.

That won’t work!

“We’re just sitting in his office. We presented some demands to Sen. Sessions and have not heard anything back so we’re going to remain here until we do. We wanted to talk to him and explain our demands directly to him,” State President Bernard Simelton said.

A spokesperson for Sessions declined to confirm whether Sessions has seen the NAACP’s demands, which are as follows:

“We’re doing what we’re well within our rights to do. It’s a public office, we’re not disturbing the peace. We’re doing work, too. We’re having a great day here,” Simelton said. But he also added that “We’re not going to leave when the staff gets ready to leave, and I’m quite sure they’re not going to leave us up here,” which he thinks could potentially lead to his and the other NAACP members’ arrest.

“We oppose vehemently Sen. Sessions obtaining the position of Attorney General,” said Lawrence Woffard, NAACP Chapter President of Selma and Dallas counties.

The NAACP used to be a great organization but it’s currently just another conglomeration of leftist activists.

They are going to sit on the floor in the office in suits? These entitled leftists can’t accept the fact that they lost so they are having tantrum temper.