NAACP Prez Derrick Johnson Condemns Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

The NAACP, the National Association for the Advancement of Communist Colored Peoples’, interim president and CEO, Derrick Johnson issued an angry statement aimed at Jerry Jones who recently ordered the Cowboys to stand during the Anthem or not to bother coming out of the locker room.

In the statement, he wrote: “This is not an issue about our flag, this is an issue about police brutality, racism, and the ability of members of the NFL whose communities are disproportionately impacted by police misconduct to peacefully say enough.”

If it’s not about our flag, why do it during the playing of the Anthem while the flag is unfurled, clearly for the purpose of honoring our service members, our values and our country?

Johnson is dishonest or confused and the hard-left is destroying the all-American pastime of football. It has fallen into fifth place of the top five sports in the United States and we can thank the leftists for that.

What about the misconduct of minority gangs attacking police? What about all the killings in Chicago and other major Democratic cities where the police have been handcuffed?

Derrick Johnson continued, saying, “This is not simply a black issue due to the number of white people also killed by police, but we know historically that when justice occurs for African Americans, all other members of our society benefit as well.”

Oh no Derrick, white people are not rioting, burning stores down, and disrespecting our flag abroad.

Colin Kaepernick, a Marxist police-hater started this and it’s very clear this is a hard-left movement.

These NFL players are not oppressed and really need to stop trying to represent really oppressed people, like the Venezuelan people.