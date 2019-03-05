Nadler Might Call Ivanka, All Trump’s Advisers in Sweeping Witch Hunt

Socialism-loving House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said Monday that Ivanka Trump and other associates of the president could “quite conceivably” hear from his committee. Nadler, sent out 81 letters to people to be called. And that is only the first round.

For now, he says he just wants information,and admits he doesn’t have evidence for impeachment or to charge a crime.

The witch hunt has begun in earnest since Democrats don’t think Mueller has the goods. They will investigate all things Trump and everyone remotely connected to Trump.

While the list included Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Jared Kushner, it did not include the president’s daughter and senior adviser.

“She’s not on the initial list. That’s all we can say,” Nadler said.

Is the Judiciary Committee’s investigation into Trump’s campaign a pre-impeachment hearing?

Why hasn’t Ivanka been contacted?

May subpoenas be issued?@RepJerryNadler fields these questions from @ErinBurnett in his 1st interview since announcing the probe.https://t.co/aDsiAvP2k7 pic.twitter.com/soYG7fP1iW — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) March 5, 2019

THE LIST

Everyone in the United States who ever met, talked about Donald Trump, watched an episode of the Apprentice, or stayed in a Trump hotel could be put on the Nadler list, judging by his comments of late.

Democrats are now left-wing McCarthyites or Stalinists.

McCarthyism is defined as a campaign or practice that endorses the use of unfair allegations and investigations. Stalinists, for their part, used secret police and fished for crimes or just fabricated them. The slogan of Stalin’s favorite police chief was, “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”

Ironically, Nadler, acting like a dictator, wants to make sure this administration “isn’t a dictatorship.”

The only ones trying to take away our private health insurance, First and Second Amendmentssovereigntyhy, and personal wealth are the DEMOCRATS!

Since most of these people on the list are not in government, they don’t have to answer any questions, and shouldn’t. Who the hay are these congressional witch hunters to drag them in without evidence of anything?

They are even calling the firm allegedly hosting a Russian troll farm, Concord Management and Consulting. Naturally, the committee will bully the Flynns and Carter Page, who have already had their lives ruined by this witch hunt.

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDS

The President called it abuse and harrassment of a President. It is leftist McCarthyism as these Democrat bullies admit they don’t have evidence to impeach but are out to find some. They are going into every aspect of his life, as the President says, so they can regain the power to “institute Socialism.”

Fishing expeditions are Stalinist, not American. In the United States, we are innocent until proven guilty, not the other way around as it was in Stalinist Russia.

“We the people will now be subjected to the biggest display of modern day McCarthyism….which is the widest fishing net expedition….every aspect of the presidents life….all in order to get power back so they can institute Socialism.” @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019