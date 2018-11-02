Naked Progressive Women Inspire Votes by Flashing Us ! We Kid You Not!

S.Noble
Women decided to strip to remind people of what was meant to be some private locker room talk between the President and Billy Bush in 2005. It so happens that anti-Trump Bush instigated the conversation and didn’t tell the President he was being taped.

That conversation took place in 2005 and these Democrats are still talking about it. They don’t have a platform they can defend so they attack.

The so-called ’empowering campaign’, dubbed “Grab Them by the Ballot,” was organized by Harvard Law-educated attorney Dawn Robertson, who writes about sexuality and relationships, Seven Days reported.

“How can we inspire women to vote after the Kavanaugh confirmation, the #MeToo movement and Trump?” Robertson said. “It’s a culmination of all those factors.”

Such is the state of Democrat politics today.

Their idea must be to inspire by looking like fools. How does exploiting nudity inspire?

But what do you think guys? Does this tempt you to vote Democrat?

  8. Sara, you need a rating system, to kinda give us a heads-up on things like this so he can decide if we wanna take precautions, like maybe welding goggles….

  14. The left will use any cheap stunt to try to get the attention of ignorant voters. They cannot explain in a coherent paragraph what they find so awful in Trump. It’s group thinking, in which the individual subvert personal thoughts and submits to evil.

