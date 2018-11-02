Naked Progressive Women Inspire Votes by Flashing Us ! We Kid You Not!

Women decided to strip to remind people of what was meant to be some private locker room talk between the President and Billy Bush in 2005. It so happens that anti-Trump Bush instigated the conversation and didn’t tell the President he was being taped.

That conversation took place in 2005 and these Democrats are still talking about it. They don’t have a platform they can defend so they attack.

The so-called ’empowering campaign’, dubbed “Grab Them by the Ballot,” was organized by Harvard Law-educated attorney Dawn Robertson, who writes about sexuality and relationships, Seven Days reported.

“How can we inspire women to vote after the Kavanaugh confirmation, the #MeToo movement and Trump?” Robertson said. “It’s a culmination of all those factors.”

Such is the state of Democrat politics today.

Their idea must be to inspire by looking like fools. How does exploiting nudity inspire?

But what do you think guys? Does this tempt you to vote Democrat?

BREAKING NEWS: Democrat-supporting women strip off for photo shoot called ‘Grab Them By The Ballot’ in an attempt to persuade people to vote against Republicans. They’re hoping the images will encourage people to vote on November 6. pic.twitter.com/ydZw1KVdHe — Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) November 1, 2018

SOME TWITTER RESPONSES

I thought women weren’t supposed to use their bodies to sell themselves or an agenda? Well it’s not working either! I’m so glad I’m a strong woman who runs everyday for myself and not a party!!! I don’t need to put myself out there like this catastrophic photo…The point??? — Kimberly Russo (@kcrdesign) November 2, 2018

Looks like an act of terrorism — DF (@DF_USQ) November 2, 2018

That’s enough to make anyone run. Dems keep USING AND ABUSING women to further their agenda. It ain’t gonna Work — Angie (@anglar5) November 2, 2018