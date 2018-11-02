Naked Progressive Women Inspire Votes by Flashing Us ! We Kid You Not!

Women decided to strip to remind people of what was meant to be some private locker room talk between the President and Billy Bush in 2005. It so happens that anti-Trump Bush instigated the conversation and didn’t tell the President he was being taped.
That conversation took place in 2005 and these Democrats are still talking about it. They don’t have a platform they can defend so they attack.
The so-called ’empowering campaign’, dubbed “Grab Them by the Ballot,” was organized by Harvard Law-educated attorney Dawn Robertson, who writes about sexuality and relationships, Seven Days reported.
“How can we inspire women to vote after the Kavanaugh confirmation, the #MeToo movement and Trump?” Robertson said. “It’s a culmination of all those factors.”
Such is the state of Democrat politics today.
Their idea must be to inspire by looking like fools. How does exploiting nudity inspire?
But what do you think guys? Does this tempt you to vote Democrat?
BREAKING NEWS: Democrat-supporting women strip off for photo shoot called ‘Grab Them By The Ballot’ in an attempt to persuade people to vote against Republicans. They’re hoping the images will encourage people to vote on November 6. pic.twitter.com/ydZw1KVdHe
— Dave Vescio (@DaveVescio) November 1, 2018
SOME TWITTER RESPONSES
I thought women weren’t supposed to use their bodies to sell themselves or an agenda? Well it’s not working either! I’m so glad I’m a strong woman who runs everyday for myself and not a party!!! I don’t need to put myself out there like this catastrophic photo…The point???
— Kimberly Russo (@kcrdesign) November 2, 2018
Looks like an act of terrorism
— DF (@DF_USQ) November 2, 2018
That’s enough to make anyone run. Dems keep USING AND ABUSING women to further their agenda. It ain’t gonna Work
— Angie (@anglar5) November 2, 2018
Don’t just #WalkAway, #RunAway! pic.twitter.com/3p6li9J9d6
— Montie Bland (@Born2BeAHorn) November 2, 2018
That is freaking nasty. 🤮🤮 Also, absolutely looney tunes. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#VoteRed2018 #UglyNakedLiberalWomen
— AmericanKat🇺🇸#Nationalist (@4AmericanKat) November 2, 2018
Hang on, need to find my rusty melon-baller to dig these pesky eyes out…
Sorry, that’s permanent retina damaged.
It’s not working… where’s the brain bleach?
(and why did my name field come up as Amazon.com?)
Blechhh!
Thought about burning my eyes out with a torch, but….it’s already in my brain.
Sara, you need a rating system, to kinda give us a heads-up on things like this so he can decide if we wanna take precautions, like maybe welding goggles….
Right side, fourth one back can stay. Everyone else leave.
Oh, wait … does this photograph have a point?
One hell of an escalation from Mattress Girl but the damage done is ten-fold. It’s going to take a lot to unsee this.
The left will use any cheap stunt to try to get the attention of ignorant voters. They cannot explain in a coherent paragraph what they find so awful in Trump. It’s group thinking, in which the individual subvert personal thoughts and submits to evil.