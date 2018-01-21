Nancy Pelosi Is Celebrating Shutdown for Illegals with a Dinner for House Dems

The geniuses of the Democrat Party are celebrating the Schumer Shutdown on behalf of illegal aliens, so much so that Nancy Pelosi is taking them out. She is celebrating hurting Americans.

She is counting on the media successfully casting the blame on Republicans although it is clearly the fault of the Democrats.

Jake Sherman announced that Pelosi was taking all House Democrats to dinner to celebrate [hurting Americans].

Sarah Sanders responded to the news in a tweet: Nancy Pelosi is “very proud” Democrats shut the government down over illegal immigration and is taking Democrats out tonight to celebrate. Nice message to send to the brave men & women of our military and border patrol forced to work without pay during the # DemocraticShutdown“.”

Pelosi and her House Democrats don’t care about the military or border patrol, just illegal aliens who will one day vote for them.

Sarah Sanders also tweeted that “One year into the Trump presidency, Democrats can’t shut down the booming Trump economy so they shut down the government instead. This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators. Do your job Democrats: fund our military and reopen our government #SchumerShutdown“.

As Laura Ingraham said, these people are “geniuses” who left our borders open, let millions pour in and stay, traded American jobs away and gave Chine enormous wealth, and ran up our debt for $20 trillion. Donald Trump is trying to undo the damage.

As the senator from Louisiana John Kennedy said, “Our country was founded by geniuses, but it’s being run by idiots.”

Democrats own this Schumer Shutdown and even the left-wing media knows it.

Daily Caller:

NYT, AP, Bloomberg, And Legacy Media Blame Dems For Gov’t shutdown

NYT, AP, Bloomberg, And Legacy Media Blame Dems For Gov't shutdown

Many of the country's top media outfits blamed the Democratic Party for allowing the government to shutdown instead of bridging a budget impasse with Republicans in the Senate. "U.S. Shutdown Starts as Senate Democrats Block GOP Funding Plan" a Bloomberg headline blared early Saturday morning, referring to the Senate's inability to agree on a variety of budgetary issues. The New York Times and AP chimed in with similar headlines. Republican and Democratic leaders have not stopped talking through their differences. Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, for instance, said late Friday night that the conflict has a "really good chance" of being resolved before the weekend concludes.