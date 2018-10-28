Nancy Pelosi Says Go Low or High, “We Just Have to Win”

Jonathan Van Ness, one of the Fab Five on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” interviewed House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) onstage Saturday night.

Van Ness asked Pelosi if former First Lady Michelle Obama’s philosophy “when they go low, we go high” still applies “when GOP ads lie or [Republicans] try to steal an election.” [That’s his misguided opinion]

“We have to win,” Pelosi said. “Go low, go high, whatever. We just have to win,” according to HuffPo.

The end justifies the means, win at all costs.

She means it. As soon as she mentioned the mass killings that took place at The Tree of Life synagogue yesterday, she blamed it on guns, not the killer. It’s a big campaign issue for her and the dead in Pittsburgh served her politically.

Nancy was campaigning with @DavidjTrone, @Jamie_Raskin & others when this took place. @MomsDemand joined us. There are just no words. We are with you, Tree of Life Congregation. Action is necessary; we need common-sense background checks now. pic.twitter.com/8OdiSTQCow — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) October 27, 2018