Nancy Pelosi’s Hypocrisy Is Mind-Numbing & It’s on Video

The anger and hate coming from the left, especially the media, cannot be ignored as they politicize the horrific murders Saturday. The left is blaming the President, guns, and a free speech website called ‘gab’ for the murder of eleven innocent religious people in a synagogue. They are also blaming him for a nutjob sending non-detonating ‘bombs’ to prominent Democrats.

When a crazed Democrat tried to kill two dozen Republicans on a baseball field in Arlington, Nancy Pelosi was livid because Republicans called for more civil conversations.

Democrats don’t talk issues so much as they talk about their hatred of the President. When she was asked last night about whether Democrats should go high when they go low, she said go low or high, we just have to win. She is giving followers carte blanche. She also recently said that there would be “collateral damage” when they take back Congress.

When the crazed Bernie supporter nearly killed Rep. Scalise and other Republicans, she made it clear no one is allowed to ask them to tone down the language.

“How dare they!” she lashed out when asked if her party’s tone would be seen as a motivating force and hurt them in the future.

“This sick individual does something despicable and it was horrible what he did, hateful,” she added. “But for them to all of a sudden be sanctimonious as if, they don’t, never seen such a thing before …”