Nancy Suggests “Uprisings All Over the Country” for Her “Crown Jewels”

Nancy Pelosi gave another incoherent presser this week during which she censored a reporter for calling illegal aliens, illegal aliens. She said it was “not constructive”. Pelosi is an open borders’ advocate while pretending she isn’t.

She is upset about the Democrat loophole allowing parents and children to be separated when the parents are arrested for entering the country illegally. The policy of not arresting them and keeping them together is her crown jewel. Trump is following the law.

Her next line was to basically call for uprisings

Pelosi said she is surprised Americans have not already responded in large numbers to the policy, predicting widespread upheaval when people appreciate the gravity of the situation.

“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country,” she said. “And maybe there will be when people realize that this is a policy that they defend.”

We are sure George Soros’s and Hillary Clinton’s groups will oblige as we get closer to the elections.

Watch as she goes Far Left: