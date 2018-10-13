Nasty Protester Using Her Kids as Tools Gets Shamefaced

Louisiana Rep. Bill Cassidy took on two very nasty protesters laying in wait for him with two small children. Alethea Torrellas Shapiro and her children and another woman ambushed him in the hallway. It’s interesting to note that these radicals are often given passes by Democrats to haunt the halls of Congress.

“Sen. Cassidy, can you please apologize to my children for ruining their futures?” Shapiro asked Cassidy.

“Hey, guess what. … I know your parents are using you as tools,” he said as he spoke gently and leaned over towards the children.

“No, we’re not using them as tools. We’re not using them as tools,” Shapiro interrupted.

“But in the future, if somebody makes an allegation against you, and there’s no proof for it, you will be OK. Thank you,” Cassidy said, and then just walked away.

He apparently went into the bathroom and the rude woman kept screaming for him to come out and stop hiding.

One of the two said, “Shame on you for not believing women and for ruining our daughters’ lives.”

Yes, she is that stupid.

These women are rude and nasty. In no way do they represent normal women and they should be humiliated by their own behavior which is what will ruin the children in the end.

Many are the right do love the new gutsy Republicans who are finally fighting back.

Shapiro’s tweets are now protected after The Daily Caller posted information about her, but her tweets are archived. She has been tweeting about wanting to harass Republicans in Congress, and instead of keeping her children in school, she brought them around with her.

