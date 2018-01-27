Ungrateful Illegal Demands Citizenship for Her Family Too

The race baiters are out in full force since the failure of their last argument insisting foreigners were more important than citizens. Calling people racists is the card of last resort now that the polls show Democrats are not winning this issue.

Awww. Race card time. Last card in the deck. Play it when all else has failed. Nice try, #NuttyNancy https://t.co/tAXxfB1EUg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 27, 2018

James Woods has it figured out in this next tweet which went viral.

“This is all #DACA is about…” the tweet read below a meme that depicted Schumer ‘saying,’ “It’s very simple to understand actually – If Americans won’t vote for Democrats, then we’ll import people who will.”

Who wouldn’t want all these wonderful Dreamers who came here through no fault of their own? Listen to this snotty ingrate who appreciates nothing and demands her family come too and be made citizens. We owe it to her?

There are a lot more of them where she came from – some Soros group. Fabulous!