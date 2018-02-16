Nasty Woman Joy Behar Tries to Recover from Her Anti-Christian Rant

The View babes were busy insulting Vice President Mike Pence this week based on some gossip spread by Omarosa about his religious beliefs. Nasty Joy Behar said he was “mentally ill” for his beliefs. His beliefs are beliefs held by many Christians. There is little doubt she hates a lot of Christians.

Behar and her comrades tried to regroup and recover on Friday.

“Do you think Christians are mentally ill?” asked co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

“That would make me mentally ill since I’m a Christian myself. That would make my mother mentally ill, my father, my aunt, my daughter. Of Course not. I don’t mean to offend people but apparently, I keep doing it,” Behar said. “It was a joke. Comedians are in danger these days.”

Oh, so now it’s about her as the victim?

“This is a show that has had great relationships with all kinds of leaders of different religions,” added Whoopi. “We sit with each other, we don’t always agree, and we listen. We do make jokes, it is what happens on this show. You don’t have to agree with what we’re doing, but you have to understand that it does happen.”