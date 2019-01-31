National Media Put on NOTICE! Justice Will Be SERVED for MAGA Boy

L. Lin Wood and Todd V. McMurtry are among the top media attorneys in the country and they have taken up the case of Nick Sandmann. They have OFFICIALLY put several national media outlets on notice and warned them there will be justice.

High-profile attorneys, L. Lin Wood and Todd V. McMurtry, hope to attain justice for Nick Sandmann whose reputation was unfairly damaged by the smear merchants in the media. Moreover, they hope to “affect a sea change in how people in our society treat each other, especially when our children are involved.”

Nick Sandmann is the Catholic schoolboy verbally assaulted by dishonest, insane leftist groups, one Native American, and the other a fake black Hebrew Israelite ‘organization’ as they waited for a bus after they attended the March for Life event. The media took an abridged clip of the assault, which made it look as if the boy was smirking and his classmates were mocking. With that, they launched an assault on 16-year-old Nick Sandmann, his classmates, the parents, and the entire school. Never once, did the media seek comment from the boys or their families.

They even doxxed families whose children didn’t attend the event. One such family received death threats on the day their other son was married.

THE MEDIA IS ON NOTICE

Wood’s colleague, Todd V. McMurtry, said Sandmann’s legal team sent out its first round of document preservation letters to several national media outlets. “We have put them on notice!” he warned.

Lin Wood vowed to aggressively hunt down every major press outlet that recklessly pushed the lies about his client with no regard for his reputation or his safety.

“We will be relentless in our pursuit of justice for Nick. This is not a threat ― this is a fact,” Wood told Big League Politics on Jan. 30.

“The members of the mob who falsely attacked or threatened Nick Sandmann should be on notice that his attorneys will identify them and will take aggressive legal action against them to achieve full accountability for their wrongdoing and willful mistreatment of this young man.”

DEATH THREATS AND SHUTDOWNS

Nick Sandmann and his classmates at the Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky were barraged with death threats as a result of the fake news promoted by the liberal media.

In addition, the Covington Catholic High School had to temporarily shut down due to a bomb threat. All because the media were so eager to use a teenage boy to launch a proxy attack on President Trump and his supporters ― their real target.

Lin Wood says while his immediate goal is to get justice for his client, his other aim is to put the media on notice that they will not get away with maliciously lying about people without consequences.

“While our focus is to seek redress for the damage wrongfully inflicted upon Nick, we hope that a byproduct of our efforts for Nick will be to effectuate a sea change in how people in our society treat each other, especially when our children are involved.

Nick is not the first victim of a premature rush to judgment based on false information, personal or political agendas, rumors and speculation. Hopefully, through our efforts for Nick and the efforts of an army of individuals and entities who support him and the rule of law, a lesson will finally be learned.“

THE TWEETS

