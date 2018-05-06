Nation’s Largest Firearms Trade Assoc. Expels Dick’s Sporting Goods

The nation’s largest firearms trade association expelled Dick’s Sporting Goods on Friday because the retailer hired multiple gun control lobbyists. The Federalist reported the vote to eject Dick’s from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) was unanimous. In their press release, they wrote:

“The National Shooting Sports Foundation® (NSSF®), the trade association for the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting sports industries, Board of Governors today unanimously voted to expel Dick’s Sporting Goods from membership for conduct detrimental to the best interests of the Foundation,” the group announced.

This comes after the Federalist reported that Dick’s Sporting Goods hired several gun control [anti-2nd Amendment] lobbyists.

NSSF previously expressed disappointment at decisions by Dick’s Sporting Goods to no longer sell modern assault rifles or to sell rifles to anyone under the age of 21, despite there being no federal prohibition against such sales.

“Nonetheless, we are disappointed by the decision of Dick’s Sporting Goods to stop selling modern sporting rifles at its 35 Field & Stream stores, to cease sales of certain magazines and to raise the purchase age to 21 for all firearms at all its stores,” the group stated in a press release issued at the time.

The organization is calling for Congress to fix the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) database. That would be a good step to take before adding more laws restricting the 2nd Amendment.

Dick’s also owns Field Stream which still sells the Ruger.

THE WAR ON THE 2ND AMENDMENT

In March, Dick’s sales sank after they promised to sell fewer guns. They stopped the sale of so-called assault rifles and refused to sell the inventory back to the gun manufacturers, choosing to destroy them instead. At that time, Springfield Armory broke off all ties with them.

The leftists have also gone after Apple’s Tim Cook to drop NRA TV but he has flatly refused on the basis of 1st Amendment.

The NRA held their annual meeting in Dallas on Sunday and a restaurant called Ellen’s decided to voice their antagonism.

According to KDFW-TV, the eatery decided to plant their views on receipts: “A portion of this week’s proceeds will be donated to organizations dedicated to implementing reasonable and effective gun regulations,” the message read. “Welcome to Dallas!”

The NRA responded in tweets but the left-wing has been out in full force telling people to go to Ellen’s and some even suggested a GoFundMe page. Dallas is a liberal city. We don’t support boycotts but we wouldn’t go to Ellen’s should we show up in Dallas.

Attn @AnnualMeetings attendees. Steer clear of Ellen’s in downtown Dallas! Why go there when there are so many other great choices. 🤔#sorrynotsorry #StandAndFight #DefendTheSecond pic.twitter.com/joX7pPoPm4 — NRA (@NRA) May 5, 2018

.@KirstenPowers Tell the 5M+ #NRA members again how media isn’t biased. Do your research and look at the facts. On March 25, Ellen’s (@ItsBrunchOclock) owner Joe posted that he wanted to take a stand and tell NRA members to… Well, read it for yourself. #CNN #media #NRAAM pic.twitter.com/8B1mq9LWiu — NRA (@NRA) May 5, 2018

Along the same lines, Sen. Ted Cruz ripped into Bank of America and Citigroup for limiting their business with the gun industry, to pursue policies “designed to placate liberal activists, earn favor with Democratic officeholders and garner … media praise.”

It’s an all-out assault on the 2nd Amendment and the NRA stands in the way.