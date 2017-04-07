Boycott takes its toll

Target stores suffered through a highly successful nationwide boycott last year after an April 2016 blog post was put out by the company. The post publicized its gender neutral bathroom policy, which they called a transgender customer policy.

A petition calling for a boycott by opponents of the policy garnered 1.4 million signatures. Sales fell almost 6% in the three quarters after the post appeared compared with the same period the previous year. That’s a loss of billions.

“Everyone deserves to feel like they belong,” the post read. “And you’ll always be accepted, respected and welcomed at Target.”

The CEO Brian Cornell said he wouldn’t have let the post go out if he had known about it but he never withdrew it and stood by it in subsequent interviews.

It is still the policy, but the company has since spent $20 million for single bathrooms to quell the concerns of the boycotters. Opponents of the policy said it opened the door to sexual predators and it does.

Business Insider noted that the CEO was “blindsided” but it’s hard to understand why.

The CEO stands by his support for diversity and inclusion. If the terms meant what they used to mean, so would everyone else.

It’s not about transgenders

There is something else going on here. Diversity – and Inclusion – have taken on a new meaning just as transgender has. The term ‘diversity’ has been taken over by the left and it now means anything goes, without any norms, which is troubling for some. But more concerning, it has become a mandate.

Then there is the term transgender. Transgender today is being defined as someone who is one gender one day or hour or minute and another at other times, based on the person’s feelings.

These bathrooms cater to, what some people believe, is insanity and mandate to the majority.

The CEO didn’t have a transgender policy, he had a gender fluid policy, and therein lies the problem.

There are now about 71 genders and the list is growing. The mainstream of people are being told to accept this or risk being called homophobes.

There’s another lesson to be learned and that is from the Chick-fil-A boycott. When the left targeted them for their beliefs in marriage as an institution between a man and a woman in 2012, their sales went up 14%.

Chick-fil-A does not discriminate in hiring or in any way, but because the owners held that belief, the vocal left expressed their desire to put them out of business. You must believe what they believe.

The left wants to force their cultural Marxism on people and that is how many people see these policies. Cultural Marxism is part of the Socialist movement, the goal of which is to replace the current system and even the family with the State, upon which we will all be dependent, even for our values.

They can try, but people will react. We don’t all have to do as the left mandates.

Read about a Progressive mom’s views after a large burly man went into the bathroom while she was there with her two children on this link.

In the video, the CEO likens the gender fluid bathrooms to racial discrimination. Many would say to conflate the two is almost sacrilege against blacks.