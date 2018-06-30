NBC/Amazon Writer Wants “Extinction” of Whites to Happen “Faster”

Taylor Cox is an actress and, currently, a TV writer for Amazon and NBC, as well as movies, but she had to protect her tweets after she was outed as advocating the extinction of whites. She is white herself.

One of the goals of the far-left is to eliminate whites, not by murder necessarily, but by overwhelming the country with foreigners who are brown or black. They see them as more malleable and they hate whites. Whites are responsible for all the things wrong with the USA in their view.

The urban plantations await all illegal aliens.

She is one of many confused revolutionaries who want us to become a Third World country and they think it will happen if the people aren’t white.

Writer for NBC, Amazon and Cartoon Network is publicly advocating for white genocide. Why is she not fired yet, are these in line with your values @cartoonnetwork ? pic.twitter.com/O9BoyOwry1 — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) June 29, 2018