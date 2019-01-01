NBC Celebrates New Year’s Eve in a Whole New Vulgar Way

NBC hit a new low on New Year’s Eve, competing with CNN for most low-class ‘news’ station. Model Chrissy Teigen started to tell host Carson Daly about vaginal steaming. She blabbered something about ‘steaming her vag’ though she ‘doesn’t like to do it,’ blah, blah, and when Daly asked her what it is, she started to say, ‘you stream your…’, Daly said never mind.

Daly added that she should be in jail.

This conversation took place about 15 minutes before the ball dropped which the network reportedly didn’t even bother to show.

In the next clip, she gets knocked around by an umbrella.

The V-steaming incident didn’t go over well. Children do stay up to watch the ball drop and parents would prefer the hosts behave themselves, for a few hours at least.

I told my 5 yr. old, vaginas that get used to much have to be steamed. Not really what I wanted our first conversation of 2019 to be. https://t.co/6kOk6F8dmp — Chief Bigtoe (@Near_more) January 1, 2019

Get some real talent on that show next year. @nbc you had ONE JOB to do at midnight and you screwed it up. Way to go. Just put people from the crowd on in the future. They couldn’t do any worse. What do you expect with disconnected Hollywood types? pic.twitter.com/alnFfeADvS — Keith Lavery (@jitshurts) January 1, 2019

AWFUL to talk about V.S on a family show. — Patrick (@oldcpa2000) January 1, 2019

Neither the breast feeding or the vaginal steaming were appropriate for a New Years Eve celebration. Breast feeding is natural but not portrayed like that on NYE. It was all about the Narcissistic hosts and nothing about NYE or the ball. Worse thing I have ever seen. Never again. — HUBERSMITH (@HUBERSMITHP) January 1, 2019