NBC News et al Call for Tyranny of the Majority

NBC reporter Ken Dilanian tweeted on Sunday that states with varying population sizes should not get the same representation in the U.S. Senate. He, like many Democrats, want to end the Republic and put a socialist democracy in its place.

NO UNDERSTANDING OF THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE WHATSOEVER

Dilanian suggested in his tweet that it was unfair that Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday,. He quoted from a Washington Post article that said, “Senators representing less than half the U.S. are about to confirm a nominee opposed by most Americans.”

“It may not happen in our lifetimes, but the idea that North Dakota and New York get the same representation in the Senate has to change,” Dilanian tweeted.

He hopes to see the tyranny of the majority, exactly what the Founding Fathers warned us against. The coastal states and Illinois would rule over the rest of us.

The Electoral College prevents a handful of large states [like California and New York] from dictating everything for all other states. Democrats don’t care as long as they are the ones dictating.

It may not happen in our lifetimes, but the idea that North Dakota and New York get the same representation in the Senate has to change. “Senators representing less than half the U.S. are about to confirm a nominee opposed by most Americans” https://t.co/DAZWYT9Txg — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 6, 2018

Jumping on a variation of that idea is know-nothing Communist/Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

It is well past time we eliminate the Electoral College, a shadow of slavery’s power on America today that undermines our nation as a democratic republic. https://t.co/00HZN3MI6F — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) October 6, 2018

Dinesh D’Souza tried to explain it to her, but it’s hopeless.

You are confusing the electoral college with the three-fifths clause. Our electoral system was designed to be equitable between small and large states whose ratification was indispensable to getting a union https://t.co/0ildNkHEyT — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) October 7, 2018

In 2017, Hillary called for abolishing the Electoral College. She didn’t win, therefore, the entire system has to come down.

The same people advocating for prison reform now advocate for guilty until proven innocent and for ditching the Constitution/Electoral College in favor of tyranny of the majority.