NBC News Reports Trump’s Wall Was Demolished by Common Tools–WRONG!

NBC faux news published a story claiming that the steel slat fence being touted by President Trump can be cut with common tools as a household saw.

The only problems with their story are it can’t be cut with common tools and it isn’t even the same wall.

The ‘news’ outlet posted an exclusive photo which they say shows the results of the test after military and border patrol personnel were told to destroy it with standard tools.

Oh man. NBC NEWS: Test of the steel prototype for the border wall showed it could be sawed throughhttps://t.co/c7hNQODvI5 pic.twitter.com/5RHku05N3X — Jay Yarow (@jyarow) January 10, 2019

The left has gone wild trashing the President and his barrier. They believe it’s more proof walls don’t work. NBC used it as an opportunity to insult Trump.

EXPERT SHEDS SOME LIGHT

Jim Hanson, President, Security Studies Group, asked if they were serious. They weren’t common tools.

Are you people serious? These tests were conducted by the military & in similar situations we breached wood, steel & concrete barriers But I kinda doubt migrants will be carrying chop saws or c4, or that Border Patrol will just sit by while they do this Get real https://t.co/mWH98jZgjv — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 10, 2019

Anything can be breached, but as the article states, this wall is meant to slow them down or impede.

In response to KPBS, CBP spokesman Ralph DeSio said the prototypes “were not and cannot be designed to be indestructible,” but were designed to “impede or deny efforts to scale, breach, or dig under such a barrier, giving agents time to respond.”

IT’S NOT EVEN THE SAME WALL

As it turns out, it’s a different wall from the one in the photos. While NBC reports that, they bury it in suggestions that common tools will destroy it so quickly that it will have no value.

The Department of Homeland Security was quoted stating the new design is not the one in the photos:

“While the design currently being constructed was informed by what we learned in the prototypes, it does not replicate those designs,” said Waldman. “The steel bollard design is internally reinforced with materials that require time and multiple industrial tools to breach, thereby providing U.S. Border Patrol agents additional response time to affect a successful law enforcement resolution. In the event that one of the steel bollards becomes damaged, it is quick and cost-effective to repair.

Multiple industrial tools will be needed. So much for the groundbreaking story from NBC.