NBC News Takes a Bold Stand Against Fake Mainstream News

In a Time of Universal Deceit — Telling the Truth Is a Revolutionary Act – George Orwell

NBC News is an enemy of Donald Trump but it appears they are taking a bold stand and actually reporting some truthful news. The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN are reporting innuendo, gossip, and other tabloid nonsense. These outlets are making a lot of money on trashing Trump with non-factual reports presented as “news”.

CNN in particular has gone out on a limb and suggested they know for certain that Trump has ties to Putin. Show us the evidence CNN. For them, evidence doesn’t matter, soundbites do.

CNN should go back to reporting conspiracy theories about disappearing Malaysian planes like Flight 370. Their best one about the disappearance of Flight 370 was a black hole ate up the plane or was it the theory about a supernatural conspiracy?

After a week of 24/7 coverage of outrageous scenarios, CNN’s Don Lemon said about Flight 370:

“Especially today, on a day when we deal with the supernatural, we go to church, the supernatural power of God. You deal with all of that,” said Lemon, making little to no sense. “People are saying to me, why aren’t you talking about the possibility — and I’m just putting it out there — that something odd happened to this plane, something beyond our understanding?” Just putting it out there!”

It appears that NBC News might be distancing themselves from the mainstream fake news outlets. There will be a reckoning one day for all the fake news these mainstream outlets put out. Perhaps NBC doesn’t want to be part of it.

Look at what investigative reporter Tom Winter is tweeting. The so-called leaks and invented conspiracies about Trump’s alleged ties to Putin by anti-Trumpers or neverTrumpers are unsubstantiated “news” and that’s basically what they are admitting.

On @NBCNightlyNews Pete Williams reports that the USG has not confirmed that the Russians in contact with Trump aides were intel officials. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) February 15, 2017

NBC’s Pete Williams reports (as we have all along) that investigators have found no collusion between Trump campaign and contacts in Russia. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) February 15, 2017

The media tried to drum up terror over the Russian spy ship traveling in open waters about 70 miles off U.S. shores and NBC reported this.

Speaking with several experts directly familiar with the Russian spy ship, there’s relatively little concern about the ship or its behavior. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) February 16, 2017