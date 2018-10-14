NBC News Trashes Trump But They Forgot One Important Fact

NBC News is tracking the working vacations of President Trump at his properties. They don’t offer the costs of the trips, saying they don’t have to be revealed.

Trump’s trips have so far been concentrated in Palm Beach, Florida. He also took a 17-day “working vacation” in August, spending 15 days at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club and two days at Trump Tower in Manhattan. He also frequents his golf course in Sterling, Virginia, near Washington, D.C. — and sometimes will visit multiple properties on the same day. On a July trip to the U.K., the president visited his Trump Turnberry golf property, NBC reports.

According to NBC News, Trump visited his golf clubs more than 90 times in his first official year in office. They also point out that during the 2016 campaign, Trump argued that Americans should vote for him because he would rarely leave Washington. He promised that he wouldn’t go golfing or take vacations because there was too much work to do.

WHAT THEY FORGOT TO MENTION

As far as golfing, Obama spent plenty of time golfing but the one thing he didn’t do was DONATE HIS SALARY TO THE GOVERNMENT. Trump’s family also work for free.

NBC can barely bring itself to mention his generous gifts.

It sounds like NBC is looking to bolster the vapid argument put forth by Elizabeth Warren — that the President is violating the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the Constitution.

NBC NEWS JUST KEEPS LYING

NBC News frequently lies about the President. Just last week, they lied about comments he made in a speech in order to suggest he’s a racist.

NBC News blatantly lied about comments the President made during a speech at an Ohio rally. They claimed the President called southern Civil War general Robert E. Lee an “incredible” general who black people should “honor”.

They would have had to be morons to think he said that, therefore, they probably lied. You can read more about it here.

He called them out on Twitter and they followed up by offering a minimal retraction.

The ‘news’ outlet tweeted that “an earlier tweet misidentified the general President Trump described as “incredible” at a rally in Ohio. It was Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, not Gen. Robert E. Lee. An attached video clip lacked the full context for Trump’s remark.” They also linked to the full clip.

WATCH: President Trump says “Robert E. Lee was a great general” during Ohio rally, calling the Confederate leader “incredible.” pic.twitter.com/HhsLI1Mk05 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 13, 2018