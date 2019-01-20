NBC Trashed for Publishing a Legitimate Story About Crisis at the Border

NBC, the citadel of leftist propaganda, reported a legitimate story about the crisis at the border.

“In this nighttime video from the Border Patrol, you can see a bus in Mexico dropping off dozens of migrants — and then they simply walk across the remote stretch of the Arizona border marked only by a small fence,” the National Bolshevik Corporation surprisingly reported.

“I think you can ask any Border Patrol agent here that’s been around from one year to 30 years as myself, and they’ll tell you that this is a crisis,” one agent with whom MSNBC spoke said.

WATCH: Exclusive: Video of a bus dropping off dozens of migrants to illegally cross the US border. A migrant gets stuck at the top of wall in view of @NBCNews and border patrol. Is there a crisis on the border?@gabegutierrez travels to Nogales, AZ, to find out. pic.twitter.com/soB1Vp8UBn — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 20, 2019

THE TRASHING

They were trashed by their regular readers for it. They only want to hear that which supports their ideology and their politicians.

This is a sample: