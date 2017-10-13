NBC Tries to Weasel Out of It After Mattis Calls Out Their Fake News Story

NBC News reported that “President Donald Trump said he wanted what amounted to a nearly tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal during a gathering this past summer of the nation’s highest-ranking national security leaders, according to three officials who were in the room.

Who were these “officials”? Perhaps it was the druggist and two other delivery boys who bring the Alzheimers medication to congress. We are supposed to accept there were three legitimate witnesses to this conversation, without proof. We were also given no context.

President Trump responded and lashed out. He said the fake news networks should have their licenses challenged. It’s not possible for this to happen since each station has their own license. Trump was just jabbing them.

Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to public! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

The media went wild as if this were a serious consideration.

If people don’t trust the President on the reliability of this NBC report, then they should trust Secretary Mattis who has an impeccable reputation.

Mattis issued a statement saying, “Recent reports that the President called for an increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal are absolutely false. This kind of erroneous reporting is irresponsible.”

Did NBC offer an apology? No, they did not. Instead, they pretended they didn’t imply what they obviously implied.

NBC leftist reporter Kristen Welker used her best weasel words to respond: “NBC news has never reported the President actually called for an increase, just that he talked about it.”

“There are no plans to increase the arsenal,” she said.

Their original accusation was clearly intended to convince people the President called for a tenfold increase. They are not in the business of reporting news any longer, just propaganda and anti-right hate.

The NBC article titled, “Trump Wanted Tenfold Increase in Nuclear Arsenal, Surprising Military”, was a clear indictment meant to alarm Americans. The only surprise to the military was the fake news story. Obviously Secretary Mattis was surprised.

They’re liars.

The President responded.

Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a “tenfold” increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

No one cares that this was another illegal leak, albeit a false one. Leaking national defense secrets is a serious crime. The media doesn’t care. They don’t care if they start a war.

The President has a right to be angry at the fake news which operates 24/7.

Go to 02:23 to hear the NBC weasel lie: