NBC’s Katy Tur Deletes Her Fake News Tweet Without Comment

Katy Tur deleted her fake news tweet today, asserting that 17 intelligence agencies have said Russia meddled in our election. She mustn’t read the NY Times or the AP who have taken that very fake news back.

. @KatyTurNBC deleted her tweet, which spread fake news. She has not explained why or apologized. pic.twitter.com/wvzf55brYz — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) July 6, 2017

On June 29, 2017, The New York Times stated that 4, not 17 U.S. intelligence agencies took part in the assessment that Russia tried to influence the election to help Trump. That was followed by the AP on June 30, only they said it was 3 agencies.

James Clapper testified in May that only 3 agencies made the decision. He added that the investigators were hand-picked by the Department chiefs, Obama’s chiefs.

The facts were the same in October and in May and in June as they are now. Only the fake news changes.