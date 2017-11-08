NBC’s Wilbur Ross Russia Story Hits a Snag — It’s a Lie

The state of false reporting in the United States sees no better example than in the NBC Wilbur Ross-Russia story with all its lies and misrepresentations. It is now clear that if a wealthy government Republican official has any ties to any Russian business, even indirectly, the new red scare sets in from the very people who once embraced Russia for their politics.

Wilbur Ross is in cahoots with Russia, as the story goes, because Ross owns a stake in a British company that ships natural gas and uses natural gas producers to ship it, including Russia, the number two natural gas producer in the world.

One percenters throughout the Western World are said to be exposed through the Paradise Papers for secretly engaging in business with Russian companies. More than a dozen work for Trump including Wilbur Ross, the current piñata for the press.

Every outlet carried the story with hyperbolic headlines and little investigation.

The entire exposé was hardly necessary since Ross did reveal his business and the companies that ship his natural gas, not once, not twice, but three times in fact.

In a rare interview with a skeptical CNBC, he explained.

“That’s totally wrong. It was disclosed on the form 278 which is the financial disclosure form, in my case, three times,” Ross said.

In an earlier statement on Monday from the Department of Commerce it was further stated (CNBC used the word “claimed” as if it somehow might not be true) that the holdings are openly listed in a form on the Office of Government Ethics website.

“A company not under sanction is just like any other company, period. It was a normal commercial relationship and one that I had nothing to do with the creation of, and do not know the shareholders who were apparently sanctioned at some later point in time,” Ross told CNBC.

Duh! That’s obvious, yet, CNBC couldn’t see it. They insisted on trying to draw a link from Ross to Putin in their article covering the interview since the shipping firm, SIBUR, one of a number Navigator Holdings uses, is owned by Putin’s son-in-law and furthermore he’s married to Putin’s daughter in case you haven’t figured that out yet. Oh, and two other owners are oligarchs on the U.S. Treasury’s black list.

It must have hurt them terribly to add these next two paragraphs.

Responding to the documents, the U.S. Department of Commerce said in an initial statement Sunday that Ross “was not involved with Navigator’s decision to engage in business with SIBUR, a publicly-traded company, which was not under sanction at the time and is not currently.”

“Moreover, Secretary Ross has never met the Sibur shareholders referenced in this story and, until now, did not know of their relationship,” the statement said, adding: “The Secretary recuses himself from matters focused on transoceanic shipping vessels, but has been supportive of the Administration’s sanctions against Russian and other entities.”

It’s apparently very suspicious to have any tie to any Russian company, no matter how remote or legal. Somehow it escapes the media’s grasp that the Obama administration with the help of then-secretary of state Hilary Clinton sold 20% of the U.S. uranium to Russia and we are letting them circumvent the rules to ship the uranium out of the country.

Have they yet noticed that the dossier funded by Hillary Clinton and the DNC was compiled with gossip from the Kremlin? The media ignores the story.

Certainly they will pick up on that shortly.

Russia provides much of the natural gas to Europe, doesn’t that make them as culpable as Wilbur Ross?

Ross invested in Navigator Holdings which uses the Russian shippers SIBUR. That’s the story and there is no more to it.

Navigator has 38 vessels that ship natural gas throughout the world. As for SIBUR, The navigator website writes: Russia’s largest gas processing and petrochemicals company saw an opportunity to meet European demand for LPG from increased local production. A new terminal was constructed near St Petersburg, but Sibur still faced the challenge of sustaining exports during freezing winters. At the time, no adequately-sized ice class gas carriers existed.

It’s utterly unsuspicious though Ross now says he will sell his shares, but it’s no matter, the NBC fake news conglomerate is on to a new scandal about Wilbur, claiming he lied about being a billionaire to get on the Forbes list. If they can’t get him for Russia ties, certainly they can paint him as a fake billionaire and liar. Whether it’s true or not we can’t say, but we do know NBC’s conglomerate lie a lot.

Democrats want to investigate that and are angry that he might have lied, having failed to notice the many lies told by Barack Obama over the years, such as, If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.

Since the fake Russia shipping company story failed to put a dent in Ross’s reputation, the hit pieces are coming fast and furious to include ad hominem attacks by anonymous sources, ten ex-employees in fact, possibly fired employees, who so eagerly call him a liar but refuse to give their names.

All the busy Americans who run on sound bites will remember is Trump’s guy, Russia, liar, fake billionaire, very shady indeed.

The media counts on that.