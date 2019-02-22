NE State Senator Calls U.S. Flag a “Rag” Similar to a “Swastika”

Nebraska state Sen. Ernie Chambers, a Democrat, on Tuesday, compared the American flag with the Nazi swastika. This took place on the floor of the legislature at the end of January. He also called it a “rag.”
“I don’t come here for this rag every day, and it’s a rag. That’s all it is to me,” said Chambers about respecting the flag.
“When you show a way to persuade Jews to sanctify and worship the swastika, when you show me that I’ll come up here and stand while you all hypocritically pretend that rag is something that it definitely is not.”
He was objecting to a bill that would update school civics requirements so students would become more literate.
The bill was debated for three hours on Wednesday and may return on Friday if there are enough votes to end Sen. Chambers’ filibuster.
Chambers is an atheist; he filed a lawsuit ‘against God’ in 2007; and he’s also against the Legislature’s sessions beginning with a prayer.
