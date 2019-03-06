NEA President Teaching Kindergarteners They Could Be Transgenders Too

The Human Rights Council and the President of the National Education Association joined forces to teach KINDERGARTEN CHILDREN they could be transgenders. The NEA President, Lily Eskelsen Garcia joined Sarah McBride, a man identifying as a woman to read I Am Jazz and Julián Is a Mermaid to young children at Ashlawn Elementary School in Arlington, Virginia.

“I’m like Jazz,” McBride told the children. “When I was born, the doctors and my parents, they all thought that I was a boy.”

“Because society, people around them told them that was the case,” McBride continued. “It took me getting a little bit older to be able to say that in my heart and in my mind, I knew I was really a girl.”

Basically, if this keeps up, we are going to have a lot of very confused young people in the future. Children are confused enough about sexual orientation without this indoctrination when they are too young to understand.

In fact, schools should not teach this at all. It’s the parents’ business. The lunatic left is butting their nose into every aspect of our lives.

The left is shoving their LGBTQIA…. agenda down everyone’s’ throats even though a very small minority of people are transgenders. It seems like they are trying to increase their numbers.

Kindergarten is too young to tell children they can be transgenders.

Eskelsen García said it was necessary to advocate for LGBTQ individuals because the Trump administration was no longer granting them special protections.

The President abandoned the insane Obama policy of gender ideology. The policy required school administrators to validate the claims of children who say they have the “gender identity” of the opposite sex. As a result, schools were forced to allow children to share bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams with boys or girls of the opposite sex who claimed to be transgender, Breitbart reported.

This is really insane. there was a time — not very long ago — when people knew that we shouldn’t socially engineer children.

This is way beyond education. These people should be arrested for child abuse.

