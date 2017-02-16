Nearly 2 Million Illegal Aliens Are Registered to Vote

The National Hispanic Survey, a nationwide poll, resulted in a finding of as many as 2 million illegal alien Hispanics are registered to vote.

President Trump has announced he will appoint a task force on voter fraud headed by Vice President Mike Pence. They won’t get much cooperation. The President says he wants the investigation to focus on inaccurate voter registration rolls, which are maintained by the states and the District of Columbia.

“It is a fact and you will not deny it, that there are massive numbers of non-citizens in this country who are registered to vote,” White House adviser Stephen Miller told ABC News. “That is a scandal. We should stop the presses.”

The press went wild and condemned the administration for floating a “conspiracy theory”.

The Washington Times reported:

Of the randomly selected sample of 800 Hispanics, 56 percent, or 448, said they were non-citizens, and of those, 13 percent said they were registered to vote. The 448 would presumedly be a mix of illegal immigrants and noncitizens who are in the U.S. legally, such as visa holders or permanent residents.A 1996 federal law, and other statues, makes it a felony for non-citizens to register. The poll did not asked if they voted.

But James Agresti, who directs the research nonprofit “Just Facts,” applied the 13 percent figure to 2013 U.S. Census numbers for non-citizen Hispanic adults. In 2013, the Census reported that 11.8 million non-citizen Hispanic adults lived here, which would amount to 1.5 million illegally registered Latinos.

Accounting for the margin of error based on the sample size of non-citizens, Mr. Agresti calculated that the number of illegally registered Hispanics could range from 1.0 million to 2.1 million.

This is a national scientific poll.

It is believed that another 8.3 million non-Hispanic illegal alien adults were living in the U.S. in 2013 according to the poll.

Our laws allow all their children born here to become citizens, serving as anchors for countless relatives. We are becoming a nation of foreigners who will determine our future. They are stealing our vote.

In 2014 two professors at Old Dominion University and one at George Mason University collaborated to produce perhaps the first data-driven analysis of non-citizen voting, relying on the biennial Cooperative Congressional Election Study (CCES), headquartered at Harvard University, with polling by YouGov.

Relying on the CCES responses to citizenship questions, ODU team estimated that 6.4 percent of non-citizens voted in the 2008 election. They presented a range as low as 38,000 and as high at 2.8 million.

That was met with outrage also and the left concluded no illegal aliens vote.

Mr. Agresti said the ODU paper found that in 2008, 2010 and 2012 between 14.5 percent and 15.6 percent of self-declared non-citizen adults were registered to vote.

In other words, the CCES and National Hispanic Survey, done with different sample sizes, align.

Still, the liberal media declares the ODU work “debunked.”

Let’s find out once and for all.

The left-wing media is going wild with the administration’s stance and called for advisor Stephen Miller’s head after the following video.